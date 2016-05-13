Inside Paradise Island's Most Luxurious Hotel 

When the subject of Bahamian resorts comes up, one major hotel usually comes to mind: The Atlantis, Paradise Island. But for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of a crowded resort, there’s a hidden gem on Paradise Island just about a mile down the beach where you can soak up a seemingly endless amount of rest, relaxation and total luxury.

It’s called the One&Only Ocean Club, and it’s tucked away up on a sandy bluff a mere few steps from the turquoise blue waters and powdery sand of the island called Paradise for a reason. It’s perfect for a honeymoon or romantic getaway, but equally as fabulous for an escape with girlfriends.

The resort itself is a study in balancing luxury with the sought-after charm of island lifestyle, and it’s apparent throughout, from recently renovated rooms dotted with custom furnishings, rain showers and modern beach charm, to the stunning ocean-front infinity-edge pool (a brand new addition in 2015) complete with ocean grill.

Courtesy of One & Only Resorts

Once you’ve spent the day lounging poolside and sipping on a craft cocktail, head to the renowned spa, where two masseuses with work out all the kinks simultaneously during their signature hour-long four-handed massage.

If you can scrape yourself off the massage table, its time for a shower and a glass of wine at the ocean front bar at sunset before heading to Dune, the property’s French-Asian restaurant helmed by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

And before the trip comes to an end, you simply must pay visit to the exquisite on-site Augustinian cloister gardens –an absolute must.

From $735/night; oceanclub.oneandonlyresorts.com