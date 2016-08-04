7 Places to Visit on Your Next Trip to Chicago, According to Ikram Goldman

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
When she's not busy helming her namesake boutique, dressing Michelle Obama, or putting little-known designers on the fashion map (ehem, Prabal Gurung), Chicago's resident style maven Ikram Goldman is hitting the pavement, exploring everything her native city has to offer with her husband, Josh, and their twin sons, Aragon and Oberon, in tow. With that in mind, we solicited her for Goldman-approved places to eat, shop, and visit in the Windy Cindy. Scroll through below to see her expert picks—some may surprise you!
-
1. CINDY'S
"Delicious food and a glorious view of the city's Grant Park and Harris Theater. It's a fabulous hangout!"
12 S. Michigan Ave., cindysrooftop.com.
-
2. REBUILD FOUNDATION
"[Chicago-based artist] Theaster Gates renovated a group of buildings on the city's South Side and turned them into an amazing art foundation that helps revitalize both the people and the community. A must-see."
6760 S. Stony Island Ave., rebuild-foundation.org.
-
3. THE DOUGHNUT VAULT
"Their Vault Van offers delicious, freshly made doughnuts around the city. The lines can get long, so get there early—when they run out of doughnuts, they close shop!"
401 N. Franklin St., doughnutvault.com.
-
4. BIG STAR
"One of the many delicious restaurants under the OneOff Hospitality Group umbrella. They serve amazing Mexican food. It's a total see and be seen atmosphere."
1531 N. Damen Ave., bigstarchicago.com.
-
5. GREEN INC.
"This is the only place I get my flowers in the city. They have an explosion of incredible greens!"
1718 N. Wells St., 312-266-2806; no website.
-
6. Grant Skate Park
"I love to spend the afternoon taking my boys for skateboarding lessons with Stevie Dread in Grant Park."
1135 S. Michigan Ave., chicagoparkdistrict.com.
-
7. Ikram
"You'll find incredible global collections ranging from Chanel and Gucci to Simone Rocha and Comme des Garcon. There's also a fantastic vintage assortment mixed with really cool modern jewelry. Make sure to stop by Ikram Café while you're there for delicious farm-to-table fare, prepared fresh daily by chef Christopher Sullivan. My favorite is the egg tacos!"
15 E. Huron St., ikram.com.