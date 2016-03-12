How to Take the Most Double Tap-Worthy Travelgrams Ever

Our Instagram feeds are regularly flooded with snapshots of pals prancing through distant countries, enjoying foreign cuisine, and soaking up the sun on exotic beaches. The photo-sharing platform has become a diary of sorts, helping us document our adventures and share them with our friends and family. No one knows this better than Brooke Saward, whose Instagram account @worldwanderlust has amassed nearly 400,000 followers (she also runs a popular blog). The 24-year-old’s escapades have led her to incredible destinations—Morocco, Russia, and the Maldives being her current favorites. Below, Saward gives us her top tips for nailing flawless travelgrams.
RELATED: Where to Go in Los Angeles to Feel Like (and See!) a Pop Star
-
1. Seek out Colors and Stories
"I'm a huge fan of color so I'm always on the lookout for vibrant scenes to shoot," says Saward. "I also love being outdoors and sharing the locations I'm visiting, so I'm always looking for a way to capture a place and tell a story, rather than just photographing an expansive landscape."
-
2. Shoot Vertically
"I tend to upload more vertical photos to Instagram than horizontal images," explains Saward. "I think they have more impact for your viewers, as the photo takes up more of the screen. My horizontal photos I use more on my blog."
-
3. Consider an Editing App
"On the very odd occasion, I might use Mextures ($1.99 on iTunes) for some fun color pops, but 99.9 percent of the time I edit my photos in Instagram," says Saward.
-
4. Use Your Tools
"I never use Instagram filters—I only ever use the Instagram tools available to edit my photos," Saward says.
-
5. Nail the Lighting
"I always try to photograph at sunrise and sunset—my favorite times of day! I also really love golden hour (the hour before the sun sets) as the warm colors of the sky have a way of bringing a location to life," Saward says.