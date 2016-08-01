8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Montauk

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now.
Nestled on the easternmost tip of Long Island, about a 120-mile (often traffic-crazy) drive from New York City, the End's gorgeous high bluffs and steady rolling breakers make it a destination for beach dwellers, surfers, and the getaway set alike—while the latest swell of pop-up fashion boutiques, see-and-be-seen restaurants, and water-sport rentals cater to the getaway set.
Fall will be here before you know it, so we recommend planning a weekend trip ASAP. To make your time well worth it, we've rounded up eight of the hottest spots in Montauk—scroll through to see where you should be eating, sleeping, and relaxing this summer.
-
1. Left Hand Coffee
A modern espresso bar with plenty of cold options gets the locals through a sticky summer. Bonus: Try the new iced turmeric latte for a healthy, spicy kick.
83 S. Elmwood Ave.; 631-238-5434; lefthandcoffee.com
-
2. Joni's Kitchen
Flax-coconut waffles, to-die-for avocado toast, and a massive smoothie menu make Joni's an ideal hangout for the health-minded with a penchant for brunch.
28 S. Etna Ave.; 631-668-3663; jonismontauk.com
-
3. Montauk Brewing Co.
If it's a refreshing cold one you crave, look no further than the taproom of this quaint brewing house, established by three lifelong friends in 2012 and serving its house-label ales and IPAs.
62 S. Erie Ave.; 631-668-8471; montaukbrewingco.com
-
4. The Surf Lodge
At this perma-popular local hub, the party is happening daily and always goes late. Hosting fitness classes by day and cocktails on the waterfront deck by night, the location also draws a crowd for its live concert series: This summer's lineup includes Wild Belle and Gary Clark Jr.
183 Edgemere St.; 631-483-5037; thesurflodge.com
-
5. Navy Beach
Co-owned by the daughter of Silvano Marchetto of N.Y.C.'s legendary Da Silvano, this seafood restaurant is a lovely place to catch the sunset thanks to its 200-foot private beach.
16 Navy Rd.; 631-668-6868; navybeach.com
-
6. Duryea's Fish Market & Lobster Deck
Another top sunset spot is 80-year-old lobster shack Duryea's, which just reopened after a renovation. And while it's maintained its authentic vibe, it now boasts banquette seating and an expanded menu.
65 Tuthill Rd.; 631-668-2410; duryealobsters.com
-
7. Solé East
Everything about this resort screams beach vacation, from the elegant bungalow-inspired rooms to the bamboo walkways. The pool area, sprinkled with oversize lounge beds, is lit by tiki torches and features a roaring fire pit after dusk.
90 2nd House Rd.; 631-668-2105; soleeast.com
-
8. Ric Pipino Hairspace at Gurney's
Celebrity stylist Pipino is bringing in his team of cut and color experts to tame tresses inside Gurney's Spa.
290 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2345; ricpipino.com
—With additional reporting by Christina Shanahan and Samantha Simon