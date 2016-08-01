8 Spots Where You'll Find All the Cool Kids in Montauk

Welcome to InStyle ♥​'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now .

Nestled on the easternmost tip of Long Island, about a 120-mile (often traffic-crazy) drive from New York City, the End's gorgeous high bluffs and steady rolling breakers make it a destination for beach dwellers, surfers, and the getaway set alike—while the latest swell of pop-up fashion boutiques, see-and-be-seen restaurants, and water-sport rentals cater to the getaway set.

Fall will be here before you know it, so we recommend planning a weekend trip ASAP. To make your time well worth it, we've rounded up eight of the hottest spots in Montauk—scroll through to see where you should be eating, sleeping, and relaxing this summer.