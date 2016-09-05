3 Celebrity Chefs Tell Us Where to Eat in The Hamptons

“It overlooks the boats in Sag Harbor, and there’s an outdoor and indoor seating area. I always get the pizza bread, which comes with olive oil and rosemary on top but is still surprisingly light. They also have a plain spaghetti pomodoro with basil that’s phenomenal.”

—Giada de Laurentiis, chef and owner of Giada and host of Giada at Home

6 Bay St., Sag Harbor, N.Y.; dopolaspiaggia.com.