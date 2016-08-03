Toast's 7 Must-Stop Spots in Montauk Have Our Tongues Wagging

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now.
No one does the Hamptons quite like Toast. As evidenced by her Snapchat stories, Instagram posts, and recently released book, Toasthampton, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is in a league of her own when it comes to booking a glam getaway. To find out what really gets the rescue pup’s tail (and tongue) wagging when she leaves New York City behind for Long Island’s easternmost tip, we caught up with Toast (and her mom, The 12ish Style blogger Katie Sturino) to chat all things Montauk for InStyle’s August issue. Below, Toast deep-dives into her must-stop spots for both two- and four-legged visitors.
-
1. Scenic Walking Path
“The beach at Gurney's. It’s cute as hell. And I love Main Street in East Hampton, too. There are so many people to run into that you can’t actually walk too far.”
290 Old Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-2345; gurneysmontauk.com.
-
2. Place to People-Watch
“The Crow's Nest. You can see summer romances blossom and die all in the same night."
4 Old West Lake Dr.; 631-668-2077; crowsnestmtk.com.
-
3. Frozen Treat
“Soft-serve vanilla with sprinkles from John's Drive-In. Outside of Montauk, I also love the gelato from Sant Ambroeus in Southampton—they have the best mix of Euros and chic New Yorkers there."
John's Drive-In: 677 Montauk Hwy.; 631-238-5810; no webiste.
Sant Ambroeus: 30 Main Street; 631-283-1233; santambroeus.com.
-
4. Haute Hotel
“The Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina.”
32 Star Island Rd.; 631-668-3100; montaukyachtclub.com.
-
5. Main Market
“IGA is right by the beach, so I stop in for water. Staying hydrated is important.”
654 Montauk Hwy.; 631-668-4929; igahamptons.com.
-
6. Morning Meal
“A breakfast wrap from Joni's Kitchen is a great source of protein before I run around the beach with my sister, Muppet.”
28 S. Etna Ave., No. 9; 631-668-3663; jonismontauk.com.
-
7. Local Dish That Gets My Tongue Wagging
“The fish tacos from St. Peter's Catch are amazing.”
58 S. Erie Ave.; 631-668-7100; no website.