5 Shops You Need to Visit on Long Island, According to Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler knows a thing or two about interiors. After all, his eponymous brand has amassed a cult following due to its modern aesthetic, which fuses bold colors with splashy patterns—a style that he's since dubbed "happy chic." So it's fitting that the N.Y.C. interior designer's summer hideaway in Shelter Island, N.Y., which he shares with his husband, Barney's charming creative ambassador Simon Doonan, would feature a cheerful assortment of furnishings, many of which he scooped up locally. With that in mind, we asked Adler for his go-to haunts out east that make his home away from home especially unique, or, as he would say, "groovy." Below, his five recommendations.
1. MARIE EIFFEL MARKET
"My favorite place on Shelter Island. Everything is so delicious and cute and great and Marie Eiffel is an inspiring local entrepreneur. I owe every bit of my back fat to her and the confections she stocks."
211 Front Street, Greenport, N.Y.; marieeiffelmarket.com.
2. THE BOUTIQUE AT SUNSET BEACH HOTEL
"This shop is full of things you never knew you needed—and I'm not just saying that because they sell my stuff, promise."
35 Shore Road, Shelter Island, N.Y.; sunsetbeachboutique.com.
3. BEALL & BELL
"It's a throwback to the time when chic antiques were not tens of millions of dollars."
430 Main St., Greenport, N.Y.; beallandbell.com.
4. MONC XII
"There's no other place in the Hamptons for design finds."
40 Madison St., Sag Harbor, N.Y.; monc13.com.
5. MECOX GARDENS
"Being in the Hamptons is all about being outdoors, and Mecox Gardens has everything you need to make your outdoor space sparkle."
Two locations the Hamptons; mecox.com.