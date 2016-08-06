See How 14 Celebrities Vacation in the Hamptons

Welcome to InStyle ♥​'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now.

Aug 05, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Hamptons season is in full swing: Weekends mean beach days and barbecues (and sitting in lots of traffic). Celebrities notoriously flock to the area in the summer months, and it’s not uncommon to see several in a night at local hotspots like the Surf Lodge. Some—from Martha Stewart to Scarlett Johansson—own homes there, and many take to Instagram to document their swanky trips.

Want to know what your favorite celebs get up to in the Hamptons? We did, too, which is why we’ve compiled their best vacation moments below. Scroll through and be thankful it’s Friday—even if you’re not headed to the Hamptons for some fun in the sun.

Olivia Palermo

Sunset walk in the Hamptons 🌄🚤🛥⛵️🛥🌊🐟🐠#happyweekend 😀☀️

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on

Zach Braff

Where are you? We'll pick you up!

A photo posted by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on

Heidi Klum

 

Tranquil ❤️❤️ Montauk ❤️❤️ILYV

A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

☀️☀️☀️ #REVOLVEinthehamptons

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

Don't know what's prettier, sunset or @ithurman #sheltersunset

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Nick Jonas

There are days without shows, there are never days off. Thanks for getting me to the Hamptons, @lyft!

A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Taylor Hill

Sunday fun day ☀️

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on

Scott Disick

 

Always miss this hamptons view

A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

 

Nicole Richie

Summa Time with @HouseofHarlow1960 & @revolve #HOHxREVOLVE

A photo posted by @nicolerichie on

Ansel Elgort

What Can Make Me Feel This Way

A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on

Christie Brinkley

Alec Baldwin

 

July in East Hampton...

A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on

 

Rachel Zoe

 

