Where to Get the Best Locally Grown Meals in the Hamptons

"Budding chefs Deeva Green, Alex Cohen, and Lee Reitelman started the summer with the idea of having a food truck with a changing weekly menu of dishes made almost entirely of east end produce. They ended up with a pop-up space in Amagansett where you can stop in pick up everything from shakshuka frittata to sweet and savory "terroir" bowls, featuring whatever is currently in season. Everything is delicious, fresh, and healthy. Enjoy your lunch in the town's beautiful village green just across the street, or at the nearby beach."

137 Main St., Amagansett, N.Y.; caravanwith.us.