Where to Get the Best Locally Grown Meals in the Hamptons

There's no shortage of good restaurants in the Hamptons. But if you're hoping to sample the farm-fresh produce synonymous with the east end of Long Island, sometimes you need to dig a little deeper. With that in mind, we asked food stylist and cookbook author Susan Spungen, who helped create the mouthwatering food moments in movies like Eat, Pray, Love and Julie & Julia, for her favorite spots to enjoy a locally grown meal. Below, her five go-tos, spanning from Bridgehampton to Montauk. Bon appétit!
ALMOND
"It's more of a French brasserie than a straightforward farm-to-table restaurant, but chef Jason Weiner makes a great effort to use local products and works with local farmers and suppliers whenever possible."
1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton, N.Y.; almondrestaurant.com.
CARAVAN
"Budding chefs Deeva Green, Alex Cohen, and Lee Reitelman started the summer with the idea of having a food truck with a changing weekly menu of dishes made almost entirely of east end produce. They ended up with a pop-up space in Amagansett where you can stop in pick up everything from shakshuka frittata to sweet and savory "terroir" bowls, featuring whatever is currently in season. Everything is delicious, fresh, and healthy. Enjoy your lunch in the town's beautiful village green just across the street, or at the nearby beach."
137 Main St., Amagansett, N.Y.; caravanwith.us.
HIGHWAY RESTAURANT & BAR
"The latest incarnation of this spot on the highway in Wainscott is serving fresh and healthy fare in a relaxed setting. They also have a lovely outdoor seating area where you can have a drink while you wait for a table."
290 Montauk Hwy., East Hampton, N.Y.; highwayrestaurant.com.
Wölffer Kitchen
"A popular little spot from Joey Wölffer of the eponymous winery. The menu is fresh and simple with plenty of healthy summery options. They don't take reservations, which is both a blessing and a curse. Make sure to get there early and put your name in, then stroll around Sag Harbor while you wait for a text telling you your table is ready."
29 Main St., Sag Harbor, N.Y.; wolfferkitchen.com.
THE CROW'S NEST
"This hotel restaurant in Montauk serves summery food you might cook at home if you had the time—lots of local fish and vegetables with a Mediterranean and middle eastern spin."
4 Old West Lake Dr., Montauk, N.Y.; crowsnestmtk.com/dining.