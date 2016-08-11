The 5 Best Places in the Hamptons, According to Eyeswoon's Athena Calderone

"Moby's, on the cusp of Amagansett and East Hampton, is hands-down my favorite spot to grab a bite right now. It has an amazing atmosphere, complete with bright, nautical flair, comfy booths, and hanging chairs—always a hit. There is even a yard for the kiddos to run about in as us parents sip on rosè on tap, or my favorite, an aperol spritz. The food is fresh and vibrant, and every ingredient is sourced from the surrounding local farms. As for dishes, their kale salad and spagettini with shrimp are not to be missed."

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, N.Y.; mobysny.com.