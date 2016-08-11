The 5 Best Places in the Hamptons, According to Eyeswoon's Athena Calderone

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s the Hamptons! It may take longer to get to Montauk than anywhere else in the Hamptons, but as the saying goes, some things in life are well worth the wait. Discover everything we're loving about Montauk right now.
If you're craving swoon-worthy inspiration for just about anything, look no further than Athena Calderone's Instagram. Brimming with delicious seasonal recipes and double tap-worthy décor ideas, the lifestyle blogger's feed is a veritable feast for the eyes—especially in the summertime, when she spends her days surveying the scene at her home in Amagansett, a low-key beach town in East Hampton, N.Y. Assuming she has the chicest recommendations out east (spoiler alert: we were right), we asked for her go-to spots. No filter required.
1. DINE: MOBY'S
"Moby's, on the cusp of Amagansett and East Hampton, is hands-down my favorite spot to grab a bite right now. It has an amazing atmosphere, complete with bright, nautical flair, comfy booths, and hanging chairs—always a hit. There is even a yard for the kiddos to run about in as us parents sip on rosè on tap, or my favorite, an aperol spritz. The food is fresh and vibrant, and every ingredient is sourced from the surrounding local farms. As for dishes, their kale salad and spagettini with shrimp are not to be missed."
341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, N.Y.; mobysny.com.
2. DRINK: THE CROW'S NEST
"Down by the water, The Crow's Nest beach bar has the dreamiest cocktails and most idyllic sunsets. The views are unreal, too. They have a spiced tequila cocktail with grapefruit that I swoon for, called the Ruse. And if you're looking for a few nibbles to accompany your drink, they also offer a delicious limited bar menu created by a couple from Punta Del Este in Uruguay."
4 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk, N.Y.; crowsnestmtk.com.
3. SHOP: BOTANICA BAZAAR
"New to the Amagansett square this season is Botanica Bazaar, a modern day, holistic apothecary for organic skincare, beauty, and wellness. It's such a welcome addition to the neighborhood. They stock all the beloved natural brand mainstays, including the lovely Shiva Rose line, but the store also goes well beyond beauty: There are tonics, toothpastes, anti-itch salves, you name it—and it's all thoughtfully presented. The shop is really a culmination of its owners' talents and vision. Leilani Bishop is a former model and Bethany Mayer runs clothing label called Surf Bazaar."
154 Main Street, Amagansett; N.Y.; amagansettsquare.com/botanica-bazaar.
4. VISIT: Balsam Farm Stand
"Whenever I'm out east, I make sure to visit the local farms. There is nothing like buying produce straight from the source! Balsam Farms is an especially fun one—it's a quaint little farm stand that sits in from of its massive fields boasting all of the local summer bounty. I grab everything from summer squash blossoms, sweet sungold tomatoes, piled high fresh corn just plucked from the fields, and shishito peppers. They also offer fresh fruit pies, just laid eggs, and locally baked bread."
284 Town Lane, Amagansett, N.Y.; balsamfarms.com.
5. STAY: Solé East
"Solé East was the first place I ever stayed the night in Montauk, so I have a soft spot for it. The property is just beautiful: green, vast, and lush. It also has a fire pit where you can roast marshmallows and a pool to soak up the sun in the afternoons—all the best ways to spend lazy summer days. Their back cottages are the rooms to request!"
90 2nd House Road, Montauk, N.Y.; soleeast.com.