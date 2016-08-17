4 Awesome Stops to Make on Your Next Trip to Sag Harbor

Sag Harbor is the perfect low-key Hamptons town; it has everything you could want, from picturesque sunsets to sandy beaches to a cute main drag. It also happens to be home to some of our favorite boutiques and design shops, plus one of the biggest restaurant launches of the season. Scroll through to see our essential Sag Harbor picks below.
-
1. Styleliner
Joey Wölffer, co-owner of Wölffer Estate Vineyard and founder of the mobile accessories boutique Styleliner, has opened a brick-and-mortar outpost that's chock-full of vintage clothing, jewelry, and textiles and boasts an inherently artsy atmosphere.
25 Madison St.; 631-725-1436; thestyleliner.com
-
2. Monc XIII
Stocked with a meticulously curated assortment of furniture, new and vintage lighting, dishware, and more, this luxury boutique makes it extremely hard to walk out without an unexpected something.
40 Madison St.; 631-808-3333; monc13.com
-
3. Bloom
This upscale décor store has a mix of understated, lust-worthy items (both locally made and imported from global artisans), furniture, the chicest sun hats in town, and one-of-a-kind modern glassware.
43 Madison St.; 631-725-5940
-
4. Dopo La Spiaggia
Famed Italian eatery Tutto Il Giornio has gotten a bit of a makeover and a new name: "after the beach" in Italian. This cozy restaurant and bar serves up contemporary dishes prepared by chef Maurizio Marfoglia, like tagliolini with bay scallops, shrimp, calamari, imported Calabrian chilies, and tomatoes.
6 Bay St.; 631-725-7009