The 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Pools in America

If you live on the East Coast, you're not only battling some likely post-holiday gloominess right now but a winter "bomb" cyclone as well. Let's face it, we have all seen better times and so could use some distraction from the snowpocalypse happening outside our windows. What better way to beat the January blues than browsing through some actual blue-colored pools that will have you dreaming of (and maybe even booking) a warm-weather getaway?
Scroll through the most unique, relaxing, and picture-perfect pools that make for great spots to soak up the sun, sip cocktails, and rack up likes on Instagram, #nofilter needed. The best thing about our list? All of these gorgeous destinations are in the country, which makes getting there easier, cheaper, and faster.
1. Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, Hawaii
Honolulu's new modern resort may have that perfect beach-front location, but we'd gladly skip the sand to enjoy the beach view from the resort's stunning saltwater infinity pool.
For more information, visit: alohilaniresort.com
2. The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida
The Diplomat Beach Resort's two pools—infinity and lagoon—are layered above one another with a see-through oculus at the bottom of the infinity pool. The 26 cabanas (four of which were designed by Trina Turk) surrounding the pools are excellent spots for 'gramming and enjoying the the beautiful ocean vistas.
For more information, visit: diplomatresort.com
3. The Setai, Miami Beach
This centrally located South Beach hotel has not one, not two, but three temperature-controlled pools, all constructed of 99 percent recycled glass. They provide panoramic views, so you won't miss the stunning sunrises and sunsets. Oh, and if you get tired of lounging poolside, the ocean is steps from the hotel.
For more information, visit: thesetaihotel.com
4. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
This luxury hotel's rooftop pool deck is a true urban oasis in busy L.A. You and your followers will love the unobstructed panoramic views of the city.
For more information, visit: waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com
5. The Beach at Dream Downtown, New York City
If you've ever wandered the streets of NYC in the summer, you know that it's not the most pleasant experience. But the Beach at Dream Downtown is the ideal escape from the city's humid 90+ degree weather. The best thing about the hotel? The Beach features a glass-bottom pool and a full-service bar that are both open to the public.
For more information, visit: dreambeach.club
6. Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford, CA
This Provence-inspired luxury property will make you feel like you're in the South of France. Perched on the slope of Rutherford Hill overlooking Napa Valley, La Plage, the outdoor pool area, boasts extraordinary vineyard views that wine country is so famous for.
For more information, visit: aubergedusoleil.com
7. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua Kona, Hawaii
While this stunning ocean-side Hawaiian resort has two amazing pools, King's Pond and Palm Grove, we have to admit that we'd probably spend all of our time in King's Pond, a 1.8 million-gallon swimmable saltwater aquarium, carved into lava rock and home to over 4,000 tropical fish.
For more information, visit: fourseasons.com
8. Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa, Colorado
Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa is located in one of the most scenic regions in the country—the spectacular red rock canyons of western Colorado. And there's no better way to enjoy them than lounging pool-side with a cocktail in hand.
For more information, visit: gatewaycanyons.com
9. Carmel Valley Ranch, California
Thanks to Carmel Valley Ranch's wonderful location in the sunny foothills of the Santa Lucia Mountains on California’s Central Coast, you can enjoy this 500-acre resort year-round. And while the amenities in the property include two wonderful salt-water pools, it is the view from its infinity hot tub that make it so Instagram-worthy.
For more information, visit: carmelvalleranch.com
10. Calistoga Ranch, Napa Valley, California
What we love the most about Calistoga Ranch is that staying here feels like you're vacationing at a friend's house—that is if your friend owned 157 acres of land nestled in a picturesque canyon in Napa Valley. The property's pool is surrounded by lush greenery and beautiful views of the mountains and the ranch's vineyard.
For more information, visit: calistogaranch.com