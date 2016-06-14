7 Tips for Glamping Like a Pro

Summer weekends are meant for relaxing outdoors. Many of us, week after week, will pack up a beach bag and head straight to the nearest body of water for a solid tanning session and refreshing dip. But wouldn’t it be nice to switch up your sun-soaked getaway once in a while? This summer, we’re making it our goal to get our glamp on. Glamping—glam camping, for the uninitiated—is a perfect way to get in touch with nature and score some R&R without sacrificing comfort.

In Camp Sunset: A Modern Camper's Guide to the Great Outdoors ($15; amazon.com), the editors of Sunset magazine provide expert tips for enjoying a cozy and stylish weekend in the woods. Read on below for their wise words, and a few accessories you might need before hitting the road.