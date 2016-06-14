7 Tips for Glamping Like a Pro

Summer weekends are meant for relaxing outdoors. Many of us, week after week, will pack up a beach bag and head straight to the nearest body of water for a solid tanning session and refreshing dip. But wouldn’t it be nice to switch up your sun-soaked getaway once in a while? This summer, we’re making it our goal to get our glamp on. Glamping—glam camping, for the uninitiated—is a perfect way to get in touch with nature and score some R&R without sacrificing comfort.
In Camp Sunset: A Modern Camper's Guide to the Great Outdoors ($15; amazon.com), the editors of Sunset magazine provide expert tips for enjoying a cozy and stylish weekend in the woods. Read on below for their wise words, and a few accessories you might need before hitting the road.
-
1. Get Off the Ground
“Purists be damned: You’re under no moral obligation to spend the night on the ground. The best way to make camp feel luxurious? An air mattress with built-in pump (use an adapter with your car’s power outlet).”
Slumberland Deluxe Comfort Mattress, $236; wayfair.com
-
2. Treat Your Feet
“An indoor-outdoor throw rug or a pair of slippers will make you forget your floor is dirt.”
Ugg Dakota Moccasins, $100; bloomingdales.com
-
3. Bring Comfort Touches From Home
“Wake up to birdsong and mountain views in your own sheets, on your own pillow, under a cozy alpaca throw.”
Lima Alpaca Throw, $179; crateandbarrel.com
-
4. Keep it Clean
“Use a small whisk broom to sweep out the tent and keep things tidy.”
Wire Wound Corn Whisk Broom, $5; amazon.com
-
5. Create Mood Lighting
“When you’re ready to hang out in the tent for the evening, there’s no need to blind each other with headlamps. To brighten the entire tent, fill a 1-gallon water jug, then strap a headlamp around it to create a softer interior light. Or pick up a Moroccan-style lantern at an import store, and light it with a battery-powered LED votive (never use real candles).”
Cathedral Lace Lantern, $16; pier1.com
-
6. Light Your Path
“There’s no need to roam around in the dark looking for your tent and trying to avoid tent stakes. Mark your way with solar-powered garden lights or tent stakes with integrated LED lights.”
UCO ML-SL-P Tent StakeLight with LED Light and Emergency Strobe, $13; amazon.com
-
7. Set a Beautiful Table
“Want to make even the simplest camp meal feel three-star? Set the table with a cheery tablecloth, some matching enamelware dishes, mugs and a coffee pot, and cloth bandanas for napkins. Get ready for compliments from your camping neighbors.”
Pioneer Camp Set, $102; gsioutdoors.com