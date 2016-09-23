6 Spooky Ghost Tours to Take This Halloween—If You're Brave Enough

Fancy yourself a paranormal CSI in training ready to slay some of your own “class 5 free-roaming vapors”? Well, this Halloween, you’ll have the chance to do that and more. Cross country flight, mini road trip or a simple staycation—make sure you add one of these six ghost tours to your Halloween festivities and consider chasing these caspers from the big and small screen.
-
1. THE LIZZIE BORDEN BED & BREAKFAST MUSEUM TOUR, FALL RIVER, MA
Feeling adventurous? Then reserve one of the eight rooms at the eerie Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast in Fall River, MA., a quick drive from Boston. Short house tours happen during the day, but B&B guests receive a longer complimentary one. Besides the children’s rhyme, three movies, and a Lifetime TV mini-series, the urban legend has even inspired episodes on shows like The Simpsons and Dance Moms. But watching the story of Lizzy unfold on the screen and staying at her house are two different scenarios. Lee-ann Wilber, the manager, has said some guests become so frightened they run out of the inn.
TOUR: 92 Second Street, Falls River, MA, 508-675-7333
BONUS: Rent the movie from Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, or Google Play. Or travel a mile down the road and use a cool Snapchat filter for a selfie in front of Maplecroft, at 306 French Street, the other home in which Lizzie Borden lived after she was acquitted.
-
2. THE HAUNTED HOLLYWOOD TOUR, LOS ANGELES
If your travel plans involve Los Angeles, don’t miss out on this guided nighttime drive through the city, where you’ll see the homes used in Halloween (and possibly Nightmare on Elm Street, too). You’ll also stop by the Greystone Mansion. No phantoms have been “officially” spotted there, unless you count the cast and crew of the original Ghostbusters I and II as well as horror films like Dawn of the Dead. Still some say this “palatial manor” does have some ghostly stories in its past.
TOUR: Starline Hollywood Terminal, Forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., CA; starline.com
BONUS: Rent the 2016 version of Ghostbusters, the Halloween or the Nightmare on Elm Street series at a local Redbox; redbox.com to find a nearby location.
-
3. NIGHT GHOST TOUR, THE STANLEY HOTEL, ESTES PARK, CO
Stephen King experienced one night at the Stanley Hotel near the Rocky Mountain National Park and the result was his bestselling horror book, The Shining, and two movie adaptations. If you can score it, number 217, where King reportedly stayed, is apparently the best room at this Colorado gem. Not available? Try something on the 4th floor instead—potentially very active with spirit children stampeding down the hallway hours before sunrise. Or, opt for their Ghost Adventures package, complete with a K-II EMF Meter to track unexplained phenomena in the concert hall. However, the 90-minute Night Ghost Tour of its most haunted spaces is separate and does not require hotel reservations.
TOUR: The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park, CO; stanleyhotel.com
BONUS: Before you go to sleep, watch the movie, which plays 24/7 on a special channel in your room. And, on October 29, they will also offer a Halloween Masquerade Party.
-
4. GHOSTBUSTERS EXPERIENCE & DIMENSION, NEW YORK
Trek through a replica of the set from various scenes with actual props and wax figures of the team from the 2016 reboot. But beware of the faux slime coming from the portrait of Gertrude. Still longing for a little more action? Strap on the vest-proton-like backpack combo, a VR headset and a ghoul-zapping laser gun (all included), and blast your way through a pseudo New York apartment in groups of three or four in search of “Slimer” and his friends.
TOUR: Madame Tussauds New York, 234 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036; ghostbusters.madametussauds.com
BONUS: For added fun, purchase tickets to On Location Tours’ Ghostbusters Movie Tour to see the places where the whole series was filmed (Original 2016 summer blockbuster included).
-
5. THE KILLERS AND THRILLERS TOURS, NEW ORLEANS, LA
Learn more about the real life counterparts of the characters featured on American Horror Story (AHS): Coven. Go East to the Lalaurie Mansion and hear about its notorious mistress Madame Delphine. Also, drop by the home “once owned by” famous Voodoo Priestess Marie Laveau. Venture West and see the historic Hermann-Grima House, a filming location for AHS and reputed to have suddenly and randomly lit fireplaces. Or, choose an overnight ghost hunt along with 11 others, using special equipment such as a voice recorder (you get to keep the recordings). The trick will be staying there for the whole 4 to 5-hour session: some in the group will have a hard time lasting more than 30 minutes.
TOUR: Ghost City Tours of New Orleans, 643 Magazine Street, Suite 304, New Orleans, Louisiana; ghostcitytours.com
BONUS: Stream or download the series from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play.
-
6. THE BEYOND GOOD AND EVIL TOUR, SAVANNAH, GA
While the Stanley Hotel may be one of the spookiest places to lodge, it is Savannah, GA that has been called one of the top ten most haunted cities. Thanks in part to another book turned movie, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, this beautiful but incorporeally populated city lands on many must-see lists. Expect to explore a few of the places mentioned in the true-crime thriller, especially The Mercer Williams House and the Hamilton Turner Inn, a gorgeously decorated place to stay if you're interested. Should we believe the facebook posts from previous guests about poltergeists checking-in from time to time? You be the judge.
TOUR: Ghost City Tours in Savannah, 100 Bull Street, Suite 200, Savannah, GA 31401; ghostcitytours.com
BONUS: Rent the movie from Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, or Google Play before going on the tour. You can also take day time tours of The Mercer Williams house museum.