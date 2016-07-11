Finally, There’s a Way for EVERYONE to Get in the Group Pic on Vacation

Trying to get that perfect group shot on vacation is a struggle. Sure, a selfie stick will get the job done for Instagram, but what if you’re looking for a framer to hang on your wall? You can always ask a fellow tourist to snap the pic, but the quality is usually mediocre at best. Most of the time it’s just easier for a member of your squad to volunteer as tribute to take the photo, but what fun is that?

Enter: Flytographer.

Flytographer is a game-changing service that connects you with local photographers across the globe who basically act as your personal paparazzi while you and your friends go sightseeing. With 350 photogs in 180 cities, you’ll literally never have to rely on strangers again. Not only that, these are professional photographers, so your vacay pics will pretty much end up rivaling the ones Taylor Swift had taken at her 4th of July bash.

Lauren in NYC

RELATED: So, Mariah Carey Wears Lingerie While Yachting in Italy... Because, Mariah Carey

The founder of Flytographer, Nicole Smith, actually started the service after a trip to Paris to reunite with her bestie Erika.

“Disappointed with awkward selfies and the blurry photos strangers had snapped, we asked a local friend to take some candid shots of us enjoying the city together,” she explained. “After 20 minutes of this, I looked at the images on my iPhone and realized I had the best souvenir possible: priceless memories with my BFF in Paris."

And so Flytographer was born. Since its launch in 2013, the service has expanded beyond just travel pics. People are using Flytographer photographers to capture proposals, bachelorette parties, honeymoons, anniversaries, family outings, reunions, best friend trips, and even solo trips.

Roberta in Rome

As Smith says, “some trips deserve more than just selfies."

Ufuk in Istanbul

RELATED: 10 Ways to Look Better in Pictures

If you’re interested in booking a Flytographer session, here are some must-read tips:

-Book ahead! While it is possible to score a last-minute shoot, it’s best to book three months in advance.

-Think about your location and style. Packages start at 30 minutes for one location, which is just enough time for a fantastic shoot — if you’re prepared, of course. Think about the vibe you’re going for and that will help influence your locale. You can add more locations by adding more time to your shoot, but be sure to have it all mapped out in advance.

-Consider the time of day. Want to capture that “golden hour” glow? Plan your shoot about 1-2 hours after the sun comes up in the morning or 1-2 hours before it sets in the evening. Try to avoid mid-day shoots when the sun is as its strongest.

-What kind of photos do you want to take? Do you want posed shots? Action shots? Candids? It’s up to you! Create a

Pinterest board and show it to your photog before the shoot for #inspo. You can also check out the city pages and blog posts

on Flytographer.com for more ideas.

-Give yourself time. Try not to cut it too close with other activities when scheduling your shoot. It should be fun and relaxing, after all.

Lauren in NYC

RELATED: How to Take a Blogger-Worthy Instagram Pic

Flytographer sessions start at 30 minutes for $250 and go up from there. You will get a portfolio of your pics within 5 days of the shoot so you can download and print them. Of course, don't forget to post on Instagram. You and your friends will literally be all the #squadgoals.