The Tropical Love Nest of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Is Now a Stunning Hotel

For Elizabeth Taylor’s 32nd birthday in 1964, her husband Richard Burton presented the stunning actress with Casa Kimberly, a sprawling collection of casitas overlooking Bahía de Banderas in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Hello, #giftgoals.) Once a sleepy fishing village, the bay was an ideal escape for the über famous lovebirds.

Just a couple of months ago, Casa Kimberly re-opened its doors as a luxurious nine-suite boutique hotel. Exquisitely renovated, the property features a beautiful pool, spa, restaurant, bar, and gorgeous views. In homage to the property’s previous dwellers, Casa Kimberly offers guests the option to stay in Taylor’s bedroom (which still boasts her commissioned pink marble tub), and the pool-adjacent Richard Burton Suite.

Click the photo above for a glimpse into the beautiful hotel, and consider booking that romantic getaway you’ve always wanted to take…