Here's How to Make Your Vacation Photos Last Forever

Summer may be winding down, but we're willing to bet that your phone is still brimming with candid beach shots and sunny selfies from your most recent vacation. Instead of banishing your precious memories to a hard drive, never to be seen again, why not memorialize them so you can relive your trip over and over again? Since printing photos and making albums can be a pain in the you-know-what (not to mention time-consuming), we rounded up our favorite easy-to-use photo services to help you transform your Instagrams into timeless tomes—and make your summer last just a little bit longer. Read on for our top six picks.
-
1. PARABO PRESS
The geniuses at Parabo Press are so determined to save your Instagrams from the digital abyss that they're giving first-time users 25 square prints for free (use the code "FIRST"). Download the app (available on iTunes and Google Play), then upload pics straight from your phone's camera roll.
Available at Parabo Press | $16/25 prints
-
2. ARTIFACT UPRISING
Who knew your 'gram was good enough to be featured on a gallery wall? It is thanks to Artifact Uprising, which transforms iPhone-quality photos into large format fine art prints with incredible resolution and outstanding color.
Available at Artifact Uprising | Starting at $20 each
-
3. POLABORA
These Polabora mini square prints are perfect fodder for a DIY project. String them across a wall, craft a mini collage, or give them to friends as keepsakes. The possibilities are endless! Enter the code "INSTYLE" when checking out for 15 percent off.
Available at Polabora | $10/24 prints
-
4. SQUARE SNAPS
Square Snaps's retro-style pics are perfect for your next #TBT. Choose from an array of borders (pictured above), including blue, pink, and yellow, and don't forget to use the code "INSTYLE20" for 20 percent off your purchase.
Available at Square Snaps | $13/34 prints
-
5. CHATBOOKS
Perfect for the snap-happy traveler, Chatbooks's handy app automatically pulls your most recent photos posted on social media, prints a book after every 60 photos added, and then delivers it right to your door. As if that wasn't easy enough, you can edit captions and rearrange photos on your smartphone using the Chatbooks app.
Available at Chatbooks | $8 each
-
6. SOCIAL PRINT STUDIO
Social Print Studio combines the whimsy of a photo booth with the professional look and feel of a high-quality art print. Hang supersized strips (pictured above) on your wall for standout décor, or use a regular-sized one ($10/9 strips; socialprintstudio.com) as a nostalgic bookmark.
Available at Social Print Studio | $20/2 prints