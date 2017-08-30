End Summer Right By Kicking Back On These Gorgeous Patios

Summer is basically over, and to say we are sad about it would be an understatement. Days of dining al fresco, drinking on rooftops, and picnics in the park are soon to be over, and we're not ready to be forced indoors. Depending on where you live, there may be a few more weekends of good weather, though, so we're going to make the most of every last sunny day we're given.
One of the best ways to end the season is to chill out with a glass (or two) of rosé on a summery patio. We rounded up 10 lovely outdoor spaces across the country that are perfect for some much-needed end-of-summer relaxation, and we plan on taking full advantage of them. You know where to find us this weekend! Read below for our picks.
-
1. THE NEST AT THOMPSON SEATTLE
This patio happens to be situated on a rooftop with an absolutely breathtaking panoramic view of the Seattle waterfront and Olympic Mountain Range. The Nest, which is part of the Thompson Hotel, sits just above the famous Pike Place Market, so you couldn't ask for a better location. This is one of the hottest spots in the Emerald City and is great for both day and night.
The Nest is located at 110 Stewart Street, Seattle, Wash.
-
2. ELIZABETH STREET CAFE
How cute is this place?! Elizabeth Street Cafe serves French-Vietnamese cuisine and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and they even do takeout. With one of the cutest patios we've seen, what more could you ask for? The restaurant also has an onsite boulangerie for delicious French-style pastries and baked goods. We're sold.
Elizabeth Street is located at 1501 South First Street, Austin, Texas.
-
3. STEM KITCHEN & GARDEN
Take in stunning views of San Francisco Bay while playing bocce ball or hanging out by one of the fire pits situated on the massive patio at STEM Kitchen & Garden. The restaurant serves farm-to-table cuisine using seasonal and sustainable ingredients, so every dish is as fresh as it gets.
STEM is located at 499 Illinois Street, San Francisco, Calif.
-
4. FOREIGN CINEMA
Another Bay Area resident, Foreign Cinema is known for its outdoor courtyard area which features a massive movie screen and plays films during dinner. Click here for the film schedule so you can watch your favorite flick while you dine!
Foreign Cinema is located at 2534 Mission Street, San Francisco, Calif.
-
5. OTIUM
This restaurant patio has one of the coolest views of the city, as it sits directly adjacent to The Broad Museum in Downtown L.A. The museum's honeycomb-like exterior (seen above) is seriously cool and provides one of the best cityscape backdrops anyone could hope to dine next to.
Otium is located at 222 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, Calif.
-
6. THE PONTE
This West Hollywood eatery hails from James Beard Award-winning chef Scott Conant, who you may recognize from TV shows such as Chopped. Decorated in twinkle lights and revolving around a stunning 50-year-old Javanese bishopwood tree, this patio is seriously magical. The pasta ain't bad, either.
The Ponte is located at 8265 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, Calif.
-
7. NEIGHBOR
You can find this brand new cocktail bar and bistro in trendy Venice Beach. Having just opened last week, Neighbor is the newest resident on one of the neighborhood's most popular streets, Abbot Kinney, and serves New American cuisine. We're loving their cozy outdoor garden lounge.
Neighbor is located at 1031 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice, Calif.
-
8. BEAUBOURG
Beaubourg is part of the dining scene at N.Y.C.'s swanky French marketplace, Le District, so it scores points from that alone. But the outdoor terrace is what really caught our eye. We're suckers for twinkle lights and a good view, and the restaurant's Hudson River panorama is to die for.
Beaubourg is located at 225 Liberty Street, New York, N.Y.C.
-
9. THE PENNSY FOOD HALL
Situated right in the heart of Penn Plaza, this food hall has a massive bar and beer garden that just so happens to be the largest outdoor seating patio of any food hall in N.Y.C. Just steps from Madison Square Garden, the newly-revamped restaurant offers table service as well as the options of kiosk-style food booths from street vendors. And did we mention their 48 taps of seasonally-rotated beers and ciders?
The Pennsy is located at 2 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, N.Y.C.
-
10. Marché Maman Outdoor Patio
More twinkle lights! This dreamy patio is connected to Maman's SoHo café and is part of their new marketplace, Marché Maman. The space is outfitted exclusively by West Elm, so the decor is on point. We love the greenery and white brick walls.
Jardin de Maman is located at 237 Centre Street, New York, N.Y.C.