End Summer Right By Kicking Back On These Gorgeous Patios

Summer is basically over, and to say we are sad about it would be an understatement. Days of dining al fresco, drinking on rooftops, and picnics in the park are soon to be over, and we're not ready to be forced indoors. Depending on where you live, there may be a few more weekends of good weather, though, so we're going to make the most of every last sunny day we're given.

One of the best ways to end the season is to chill out with a glass (or two) of rosé on a summery patio. We rounded up 10 lovely outdoor spaces across the country that are perfect for some much-needed end-of-summer relaxation, and we plan on taking full advantage of them. You know where to find us this weekend! Read below for our picks.

VIDEO: How To Make Frosé