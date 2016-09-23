And the Nominees for the Happiest Seaside Town in America Are...

Summer may be officially behind us but that doesn't mean you can't start planning next year's vacay early. To make your choice a bit easier, Coastal Living just announced its sixth annual list of nominees for America's Happiest Seaside Town award. The good news is that you can actually help your favorite holiday place win the prize.

Starting today and until midnight on October 17, you can cast your vote on www.coastalliving.com/happytowns2017. Coastal Living will reveal the winner on social media and online on January 11, 2017.

The mag definitely put a lot of effort into picking out the 2017 contenders. Its editors first reviewed the destinations that have been covered by the magazine and nominated via social media. Then they collected each town’s rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, percentage of sunny days, air quality, healthiness of beaches, commute times, crime ratings, walkability, standard of living and financial well-being of the locals, and geographic diversity. Finally, a special formula yields the finalists.

Without further ado, here are the nominees.