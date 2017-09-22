Victoria’s Secret Model Cindy Bruna Shares Her Insider’s Guide to Paris Fashion Week

At just under six feet tall with enviably long legs, Victoria’s Secret model Cindy Bruna knows how to rule a runway. Born in Saint-Raphaël, on the French Riviera, the French model with Congolese and Italian roots has visited Paris for castings ever since she was a teenager. When she’s not popping up in ads for the likes of Balmain, H&M, and Ralph Lauren or the lingerie brand’s much-ballyhooed fashion show, Bruna can be found lounging in her apartment in the ritzy 16th arrondissement on the city’s Right Bank, glass of wine in hand. Chic indeed.
Here, Bruna shares her must-haves during the busiest season on the runways.
4. FAVORITE MUSEUM
“The Musée d’Orsay is a must. I’m a big fan of van Gogh [pictured here] and Monet.”
5. IDEAL MEAL
“Steak tartare at Loulou in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. It has beautiful views and delicious French-Italian food.”
6. SNEAKER OBSESSION
“White Adidas.”
Available at Urban Outfitters | $69
7. GO-TO GETAWAY
“Parisians like to go to Deauville, a seaside resort about two hours by train, to eat oysters and gamble at the casino. The vibe is great.”
8. DRINK OF CHOICE
“Valpolicella red wine. It’s Italian.”
Available at Astor Wines & Spirits | $15
10. EYE OPENER
“I always brush my eyebrows with MAC Cosmetic’s clear gel. It helps keep them structured.”
Available at Bloomingdale’s | $18
11. DREAM HOTEL
“The Peninsula Paris is very luxurious. They have a great gym, too.”
