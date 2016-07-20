5 Chicago Pop-Ups You Won’t Want to Miss This Summer

Saved by the Bell fans have been going crazy for this totally nostalgia-inducing pop-up ever since it opened in June. Saved by the Max, located in Wicker Park, is perfectly modeled after The Max—the diner where our favorite Saved by the Bell characters congregated after humor-filled days at Bayside High. Expect arcade games, a jukebox, neon, and, of course, all the Saved by the Bell memorabilia and puns you could ask for. Items on the menu include AC Sliders, Mac & Screech, and the “I’m So Excited” cocktail (a slightly more adult take on a vodka/Red Bull). Due to its enormous popularity, the pop-up—which was originally slotted to run for only a month—has been extended through December.

Mondays through Fridays: Dinner and Late Night, Saturdays and Sundays: Walk-In Bag Lunch, Dinner, and Late Night; 1941 W. North Ave.; savedbythemax.com