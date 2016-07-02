11 Chic Chicago Stores Where You Can Shop Like a Local

The next time you’re in Chicago, be sure to enjoy the city’s beautiful parks, museums, beaches...and stores. That’s right—the Windy City has plenty to offer in terms of retail therapy, from indie home stores to bustling beauty boutiques. Head to these 11 editor-approved designer spots to shop like Chicago's most stylish locals.
-
1. Rider
If you're looking for: Absolutely everything
Like the burgeoning West Loop neighborhood it's situated in, the new lifestyle shop Rider has a hip, industrial vibe. And its diverse selection—refurbished chairs, Kara backpacks, Tatine soaps—guarantees you'll leave with a standout piece.
1115 W. Lake St.; 312-243-0464; riderfor.life
-
2. Tusk
If you’re looking for: Hot hometown treasures
Launched by Mary Eleanor Wallace (a nurse by day), this perennially cool Logan Square shop champions homegrown talent. Find Double Bonus necklaces, Nataliya Kotlova tunics, and an exclusive clothing collaboration with art brand BFGF.
3205 W. Armitage St.; 423-903-7093; tuskchicago.com
-
3. Ikram
If you’re looking for: Off-the-runway splurges
Fifteen years after opening, Ikram and Josh Goldman's legendary luxury destination, with its glossy red façade and cutting-edge lineup of Céline, Delpozo, and Sacai, still takes our breath away.
15 E. Huron St.; 312-587-1000; ikram.com
-
4. Moon Voyage
If you’re looking for: Under $250 scores
Owner Susie Lee gives Wicker Park hipsters what they want: dreamy pieces (Bella Dahl dresses, Herbivore beauty products, Odette NYC jewelry) for less than the price of a four-day festival pass.
2010 W. Pierce Ave.; 773-423-8853; shopmoonvoyage.com
-
5. Madison Hall
If you’re looking for: Gifts for everyone
This hotel-lobby spot houses two posh boutiques: a unisex store carrying Aesop products and Moscot glasses, and a women's shop featuring Santa Maria Novella fragrances, Eddie Borgo rings, and fresh-cut flowers.
71 E. Madison St.; 312-683-9586; madisonhallchicago.com
-
6. Space 519
If you’re looking for: Sophisticated odds and ends
From $40 Wrigley Field prints by Rifle Paper Co. to $495 Rachel Comey jumpsuits, the offerings at this self-described general store (and sister to Madison Hall) include stylish pick-me-ups at every price.
900 N. Michigan Ave.; Level 5, 312-751-1519; space519.com
-
7. Humboldt House
If you’re looking for: Chilled-out décor
With its vibrant mix of kilim rugs, locally made ceramics, and modern wall hangings, this Humboldt Park outpost could easily be mistaken for a Venice Beach bungalow.
1045 N. California Ave.; 312-785-1442; humboldthouseco.com
-
8. RH Chicago
If you’re looking for: Furniture shopping that’s actually fun
You could spend a day exploring Restoration Hardware's new 70,000-square-foot flagship at Three Arts Club, which boasts a huge selection of rustic-sleek housewares, an elegant café, a rooftop park, and a performance space.
1300 N. Dearborn St.; 312-475-9116; restorationhardware.com
-
9. Modern Cooperative
If you’re looking for: New and midcentury finds
If Sterling Cooper hired Jonathan Adler to decorate its offices, the result would be like this mod mecca brimming with vintage ('50s sofas, '60s bar carts) and contemporary pieces (cheeky pillows, typographical posters).
1215 W. 18th St.; 312-226-8525; moderncooperative.com
-
10. Greer
If you’re looking for: Charming stationery
A dizzying experience for any paper nerd, this Old Town trove stocks greeting cards, pens, and journals from indie presses like Ohh Deer and Elum, and a house line, which is sweetly called Civilettes.
1657 N. Wells St.; 312-337-8000; greerchicago.com
-
11. Arch Apothecary
If you’re looking for: Cult makeup hits
This bright shop is a go-to for luxury products from lines like Noodle & Boo, Oribe, and RGB Cosmetics. There's also a full menu of hair, makeup, eyebrow, and eyelash treatments.
1359 N. Wells St.; 312-291-9750; archapothecary.com