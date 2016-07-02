4 Hybrid Concept Shops in Chicago You Won't Want to Miss 

What goes together like peanut butter and jelly? These perfectly-paired retail concepts in Chicago, it turns out. From a flower shop that stocks jewelry to a coffee spot that sells custom bikes, you won't want to miss out on these four genius hybrid establishments the next time you’re in the Windy City. Scroll down to check them out.
-
1. Longman & Eagle
For: Bites + Sips + Sleep
A Michelin-starred restaurant, hopping bar, and upstairs lodging mean you’ll never have to leave.
2657 N. Kedzie Ave.; 773-276-7110; longmanandeagle.com
-
2. Volumes Bookcafe
For: Books + Booze
Happy hour just got a lot smarter thanks to this shop’s captivating reads and local craft beer.
1474 N. Milwaukee Ave.; 773-697-8066; volumesbooks.com
-
3. Heritage Bicycles
For: Coffee + Bikes
The chain’s general store serves up fresh java and custom bicycles (the first Chicago-made rides since Schwinn left in the ’80s).
2969 N. Lincoln Ave.; 773-245-3005; heritagebicycles.com
-
4. Asrai Garden
For: Jewels + Blooms
The mash-up of enchanting greenery and twinkly accessories will make you feel as if you’re in an actual fairy tale.
1935 W. North Ave.; 773-782-0680; asraigarden.com