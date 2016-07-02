4 Hybrid Concept Shops in Chicago You Won't Want to Miss 

4 Hybrid Concept Shops in Chicago You Won't Want to Miss 
Amy Jo Royall
July 2, 2016 @ 5:00 PM
by: Jenna Gottlieb

What goes together like peanut butter and jelly? These perfectly-paired retail concepts in Chicago, it turns out. From a flower shop that stocks jewelry to a coffee spot that sells custom bikes, you won't want to miss out on these four genius hybrid establishments the next time you’re in the Windy City. Scroll down to check them out.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top