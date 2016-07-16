Chicago’s 8 Most Instagram-Worthy (and Delicious) Brunches 

Lula Cafe has managed to stay of-the-moment for the past 16 years, likely due to its inventive take on old favorites. Their brunch menu features a cornbread French toast with coconut streusel and a snow pea and scallion crepe; the steak and eggs, pictured above, comes with a side of Brussels sprout kimchi. The Logan Square eatery changes its menu often, so you can always try something new—and get a stunning snapshot while you’re at it.

2537 N. Kedzie Blvd.; 773-489-9554; lulacafe.com