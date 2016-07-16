Chicago’s 8 Most Instagram-Worthy (and Delicious) Brunches 

Chicago’s 8 Most Instagram-Worthy (and Delicious) Brunches 
barsiena/instagram
July 16, 2016 @ 2:00 PM
BY: Lena Felton

Judging from Instagram, brunch seems to be Chicagoans’ favorite meal of the day. It’s no wonder; from perfectly puffy pancakes to decadent egg benedicts, brunch in the Windy City tastes as good as it looks. Read on for the best places in Chicago to get a double-tap worthy pic, and say cheese! 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top