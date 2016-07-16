Chicago’s 8 Most Instagram-Worthy (and Delicious) Brunches 

Judging from Instagram, brunch seems to be Chicagoans’ favorite meal of the day. It’s no wonder; from perfectly puffy pancakes to decadent egg benedicts, brunch in the Windy City tastes as good as it looks. Read on for the best places in Chicago to get a double-tap worthy pic, and say cheese!
1. Bohemian House
River North’s Bohemian House boasts a creative, Czech-inspired menu and décor to match. Porcelain plates, dark wood tables, and blooming bouquets create the perfect backdrop for brunch dishes like Bavarian cream doughnuts and open-faced pork schnitzel sandwiches.
11 W. Illinois St.; 312-955-0439; bohochicago.com
2. Mortar and Pestle
Mortar and Pestle’s offerings are deliciously international: The brunch menu features everything from a Cubano sandwich to foie gras and eggs. Along with the Lakeview restaurant’s diverse fare, consistently high quality ingredients (like the Alaskan King Crab, pictured above) make for dazzling close-ups.
3108 N. Broadway St.; 773-857-2087; mortarandpestlechicago.com
3. Bar Siena
Bar Siena, the looks of which were modeled after a Tuscan tavern, has something for everyone when it comes to brunch, including a pork belly Benedict and classic avocado toast. Bring a group to the Randolph Street spot so you can all try a different delectable dish—just make sure to snap a picture of the spread before everyone digs in.
832 W. Randolph St.; 312-492-7775; barsiena.com
4. Little Goat Diner
West Loop’s Little Goat is the diner of your dreams: all plush booths and retro bar stools with top-rated (not greasy and plastic-y) fare. With Instagram in mind, be sure to check out the sweet section of their menu. Even a glimpse at dishes like their “Fat Elvis” waffles, which are topped with bananas, peanut butter-butter, and bacon maple syrup, will make your mouth water.
820 W. Randolph St.; 312-888-3455; littlegoatchicago.com
5. Grandma J's Local Kitchen
For poached eggs with a hollandaise drizzle, crispy-as-can-be chicken and waffles, and French toast sticks, look no further than Grandma J’s Local Kitchen, located in Humboldt Park. Don’t let its name or modest interior space fool you; the food here impresses, in both taste and looks.
1552 N. Kedzie Ave.; 773-227-3626
6. Range
Health-conscious Range uses locally sourced ingredients, so you can feel good about indulging in everything from their orange sourdough French toast to their mushroom ricotta breakfast quesadilla. The Lincoln Park restaurant’s exposed light bulbs and jars of flowers complement their farm-to-table ethos, and just happen to be very Insta-worthy, too.
1119 W. Webster Ave.; 773-549-5747; rangechicago.com
7. Xoco
Famous for its pistachio, hazelnut, and chocolate-peanut glazed churros, River North’s Xoco makes us swoon. Start off with a Mexican street food-inspired dish like their chorizo-egg torta, but make sure to save room for dessert.
449 N. Clark St.; 312-661-1434; rickbayless.com/restaurants.com
8. Lula Cafe
Lula Cafe has managed to stay of-the-moment for the past 16 years, likely due to its inventive take on old favorites. Their brunch menu features a cornbread French toast with coconut streusel and a snow pea and scallion crepe; the steak and eggs, pictured above, comes with a side of Brussels sprout kimchi. The Logan Square eatery changes its menu often, so you can always try something new—and get a stunning snapshot while you’re at it.
2537 N. Kedzie Blvd.; 773-489-9554; lulacafe.com