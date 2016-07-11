The 5 Best Deep Dish Pizza Spots That Chicago Has to Offer

From Humboldt Park’s recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park’s mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park’s 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
Chicagoans are proud of their deep-dish pizza, and they have every right to be. Thick, dense, and stuffed with sausage and oozy mozzarella cheese, the casserole-like pie is a must-do on your next culinary tour of the Windy Cindy (even though you'll likely need to recline for several hours after your meal). To help you find the very best slice (or two, or three), we picked our favorite contenders. Prepare to indulge.
1. GIORDANO'S
Giordano's family recipe hails from a small Italian town near Torino, Italy, and its famed stuffed pies, packed with an inch-thick layer of gooey cheese, draws consistent crowds in the Midwest and beyond.
3 locations in Chicago; visit giordanos.com for more across the country.
2. GINO'S EAST
The sausage pizza with flaky, buttery crust at this family-friendly chain is such a hit, customers will scrawl their names on the wall to memorialize their visit. So next time you go, make sure to bring a Sharpie.
7 locations in Chicago; visit ginoseast.com for more across the country.
3. LOU MALNATI'S
Handmade from scratch using California vine-ripened tomatoes, a specially seasoned sausage blend, and fresh mozzarella cheese, Lou Malnati's delicious deep dish is not to be missed.
45 locations in Chicago; visit loumalnatis.com for more across the country.
4. PEQUOD'S PIZZA
This cult-favorite neighborhood spot is as well-known for its pan-style deep dish with caramelized edges as it is for its savory thin crust.
2207 N. Clybourn Ave.; pequodspizza.com.
5. PIZANO'S
Locals tend to opt for the thin crust at this old-school Italian pizzeria, but the crispy, garlicky deep dish is worth ordering too, along with one of their many pasta offerings—if you have room.
5 locations in Chicago; pizanoschicago.com.