7 Can’t-Miss Chicago Coffee Shops 

From the coffee bean growers of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico to their Chicagoland Roastery in Ukrainian Village, Dark Matter brings a unique blend to the city. They focus on varying fermentation processes allowing for stratified flavor to their brews. Dark Matter can be found in varying small shops throughout the city (like Do-Rite Donut & Coffee outpost off Randolph and Dearborn), but the Star Lounge Coffee Bar is by far their most popular primary café. A true bar atmosphere greets patrons, but coffee flows through the taps instead of booze. Check out the straight brew or try the standout Mayan Mocha with chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne and agave.

2521 West Chicago Ave.; darkmattercoffee.com