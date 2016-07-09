Chicago's 5 Best Happy Hours to Visit ASAP

Housed in what used to be an 1890s print shop, Sepia has been a Chicago staple for nearly a decade, so it’s no wonder they’ve come up with a “Greatest Hits” happy hour menu. Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., you can choose from several of the restaurant’s most beloved drink and food items for just $7 each. Sip on the Sepia Old Fashioned or French 75, and once you work up an appetite, be sure to try appetizer favorites like grilled escarole crostino.

123 N. Jefferson St.; 312-441-1920; sepiachicago.com