3 Uniquely Awesome Ways to Experience Chicago by Water

From Humboldt Park's recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park's mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park's 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now.
When temperatures aren't plummeting in Chicago, revelers descend on the city's scenic Riverwalk to marvel at its architectural attractions and general gorgeousness. Whether you want to paddle as you take in the sights or prefer to observe from a comfortable distance with a cold beer in hand, here are three ways you can appreciate the Windy City by water.
-
1. For a History Lesson: Wendella's Architecture Boat Tour
Soak up views of the famous Chicago skyline while getting the lowdown on some of its most well-known landmarks. (We recommend the sunset cruise in particular for optimal Instagrams.)
400 North Michigan Avenue, wendellaboats.com.
-
2. For Physical Activity: Urban Kayaks
Break a sweat and get a full guided tour of the city, complete with vibrant (and hilarious) stories about its architecture and gangster culture, from born and bred Chicagoans. Each session kicks off with a quick five-minute tutorial, so no prior kayaking experience is necessary.
Two locations in Chicago, urbankayaks.com.
-
3. For Happy Hour Drinks: Tiny Hatt
If you're not the type to set sail, grab a table overlooking the water at Tiny Hatt, a brand-new restaurant along the Riverwalk serving up craft cocktails, beer, barbecue, and prime people-watching with live music to boot.
55 Chicago Riverwalk, tinyhatt.com.