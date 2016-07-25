3 Uniquely Awesome Ways to Experience Chicago by Water

From Humboldt Park's recent surge of vintage shops to Wicker Park's mind-blowing culinary scene and Grant Park's 25 Years of Lollapalooza extravaganza this month, the lakefront metropolis of Chicago has never felt so dynamic. See everything we're loving about the Windy City right now .

When temperatures aren't plummeting in Chicago, revelers descend on the city's scenic Riverwalk to marvel at its architectural attractions and general gorgeousness. Whether you want to paddle as you take in the sights or prefer to observe from a comfortable distance with a cold beer in hand, here are three ways you can appreciate the Windy City by water.