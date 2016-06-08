Yes, Chic Pet Hotels Do Exist—Here Are 5

Luxury hotels are catering to pets with an ultra extravagant new breed of benefits—feathery beds, specialized menus, and even custom treats with check-in. For example, the historic Sherry-Netherland hotel on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan just launched a partnership with BarkBox (the monthly subscription pet-centric mailer) to bring hotel guests, or more specifically, their furry travel companions, trendy curated gifts for the duration of their stay. While this new service may seem lavish, there are now tons of hotels rolling out the same red carpet to a woman's best friend. Check out these five hotels where you, too, can fetch amazing perks for your pup.
1. The Sherry-Netherland, New York
When guests choose the Lap of Luxury Pooch Package (for $699 per night) dogs receive their own BarkBox filled with toys, snacks, and hygiene products (like a colorful chew toy or pet-safe floss), plus a gift certificate for one additional month of membership. And this is all in addition to hotel-provided dog beds, bowls, natural treats, and a dog walking service.
781 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY; sherrynetherland.com
2. VICEROY L'ERMITAGE, BEVERLY HILLS
Both people and pets get the five-star Beverly Hills-style treatment at this hotel. Per request, pets can be transported—via the hotel's house Maserati—to an off-site day spa that offers facials, shampoos and massages for dogs. When they want to chow down, pups can pick organic eats off a private menu (like surf and turf or wild-caught salmon). There is a $50 pet fee per day on top of regular rates, which start at $449 per night.
9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA; viceroyhotels.com
3. THE CYPRESS INN, CARMEL, CA
This boutique hotel is partially owned by actress and serious dog lover Doris Day, who gave the inn a pet-friendly spin when she purchased it in the '80s, making it one of the first hotels to welcome animals. Back then, all of the rooms came with bowls and beds, and today, the hotel has those same benefits, plus a daily Yappy Hour—a pet happy hour with Muttini's (a huge martini glass that sits on the floor with vitamin water) on the menu. There is a $30 pet fee per night on top of regular rates (starting at $265 per night).
Lincoln & 7th Street, Carmel, CA; cypress-inn.com
4. ONYX HOTEL, BOSTON
This resort (part of Kimpton Hotels) has its very own Director of Pet Relations—a beagle named Charley—who is in charge of welcoming guests at the front desk. The hotel's Pampered Pet Package starts at $339 per night, and includes a cozy bed or scratching post, as well as gourmet dog biscuits from Boston Barkery. To sweeten the deal, pets can also choose an item from the pampered pet menu, which has options for both dogs and cats, like a 9 oz. sirloin with kibble or a tuna dinner.
155 Portland Street, Boston, MA; onyxhotel.com
5. Hutton Hotel, Nashville
The hotel offers a Pawsitively Purrfect Package, which includes accommodations on a separate pet-friendly floor and a welcome treat, toy, and dog bowl (all to keep) as well as a pet bed to borrow, and a complimentary dog walk. There's also an in-room dining menu of organic chow, plus a Critter Concierge who can recommend Nashville's best groomers and pet spas. There is a $55 pet fee per day on top of normal rates, which start at $349 per night.
1808 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN; huttonhotel.com