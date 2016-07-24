These Photos of Stars on Summer Vacation Are Giving Us Major Wanderlust

Thanks to social media, the luxurious lives of celebrities don't seem so far out of reach. Case in point: This summer, our feeds have been inundated with lust-worthy vacation snaps of stars relaxing beachside and posing in front of picturesque backdrops. While we may be living vicariously through them as we sit at our desks, their nomadic journeys can also function as travel inspo for your next getaway. Take a look at some of the exotic destinations below, and perhaps you'll be inspired to pack your bags.
-
1. Cristiano Ronaldo in Ibiza, Spain
The Portuguese soccer player was captured lounging on twin pool floats with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
-
2. Alessandra Ambrosio in Ibiza, Spain
The Brazilian native, who will be a correspondent for the 2016 Rio Olympic games, shared multiple pics of her adventures in Ibiza, including this stunning shot of her on a terrace wearing a bright yellow one-piece.
-
3. Diane von Furstenberg in Ibiza, Spain
The designer enjoyed a brief respite on the Spanish island by taking a dip with her grandson in a sprawling infinity pool.
-
4. Rihanna in Turks and Caicos
The singer struck a sultry pose during a girls trip to the Caribbean island.
-
5. Emily Ratajkowski in Turks and Caicos
The model-turned-actress showed off some serious hat game in the turquoise ocean.
-
6. Adriana Lima in Mykonos, Greece
Lima showed off her #OOTD on the glam Greek island.
-
7. Lily Aldridge in Greece
The Victoria's Secret vet floated in the crystal-clear sea in Greece.
-
8. Vanessa Hudgens in Positano, Italy
The singer-actress puckered up with the gorgeous cliffside village in the distance.
-
9. Mariah Carey in Ponza, Italy
The singer set sail in style, uploading this sunset snap during her journey across the Tyrrhenian Sea.
-
10. Joan Smalls in Barcelona
The Puerto Rican beauty kicked back at the famous Park Güell designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí.
-
11. Bella Hadid in St. Barts
The beautiful model showed off her enviable figure on the idyllic French island.
-
12. Beyonce and Jay-Z in Hawaii
Queen B shared some precious family moments with her hubs and mini-me during a much-needed break from her Lemonade tour.