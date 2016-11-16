Culture, Fashion, Food, and Adventure: The Ultimate Guide to Cairo, Egypt

The Great Pyramids of Egypt are arguably the most famous monument on the planet, a beacon of history and architecture known around the world. They are one of Egypt's greatest mysteries, but they certainly aren't alone. After all, this isn't the Pharaohs' Egypt anymore. Cairo, the capital city surrounding the famous monuments, is teeming with culture, fashion, food, and adventure—all just begging to be explored.

Where to Stay Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza Daniel Mayer/Wikimedia Commons Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino flyvancity/Wikimedia Commons Mena House Hotel Katie A. Paul 1 of 3 Advertisement

Where to Shop Sami Amin courtesy 1 of 1 Advertisement

What to See Islamic Cairo/ Khan al Khalili Katie A. Paul Egyptian Museum Katie A. Paul Sphinx and Pyramids of Giza Katie A. Paul Hanging Church in Coptic Cairo Katie A. Paul 1 of 4 Advertisement