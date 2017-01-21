8 Romantic Places to Visit in Napa 

There’s something about wine country that instantly sets the mood for courtship. Between the sprawling vista views, countless fine-dining restaurant options, vineyards, boutique hotels, and world-class spas—once you arrive, it’s pretty impossible to leave.

VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World

Whether you’re scouting spots for a wedding in the near future, or just planning a sexy weekend getaway with your guy, this is the ultimate list of where to go, where to stay, and what to do.

RELATED: Why Napa Valley Has Become the Ultimate Wellness Destination