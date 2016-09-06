Love the Home You Rented on Vacay? This Site Lets You Buy It

Anyone who’s combed through pages and pages of quirky (and downright sketchy) listings on the Internet knows how much time can sink away amid the sea of boring options. Luckily, we finally found a new time-saving site that features only the dreamiest and most authentic of travel rentals by filtering out all the unnecessary Internet miscellany. Say hello to Boutique Homes, a site that inspires travelers to pick a destination from an imaginative and visually artistic point of view. Let’s just say that if you were to scroll through pages of mundane listings and compile a hard-hitting wish list of dream spots, it would look a little something like this.

From the creators of Verana, the internationally acclaimed “handmade hotel,” comes Boutique-­Homes.com, an alternative to other booking sites that features a hand-picked collection of vacation rental homes with style. Presenting a fresh take on vacation rentals across the continents, this site hones in on homes and boutique hotels with modern design and architecture sensibilities—and all of them look they were taken straight from Houzz.

Their collection of stylish, modern, and unique vacation rentals rewards quality over quantity. Forget square footage statistics and fancy zip codes; this site guarantees a one­of­a­kind travel experience—from the secluded beach house made entirely out of glass to the urban architectonics of a chic city pad.

And it doesn’t stop there. If you want to take things even further, there’s another interesting feature to Boutique Homes; you can buy the home you rented. Basically, you can think of it like test driving your car before buying it, or trying out a food sample before ordering the full entree.

Catering to those who crave a refreshing escape from the standard, these listings offer an exclusive travel experience by introducing only architecturally refined options for the stylish adventurer. Most of their properties have been designed by highly-acclaimed architects and designers from around the world, such as Benjamin Cox, Herbert Kreisler, R.F Schindler, Frank Lloyd Wright, and many more. The site is also great for price-conscious travelers—a “Cheap and Chic” section offers budget-friendly sites without sacrificing quality.

Their secret is in their carefully vetted property curations. Not anybody can just upload something to the site; inclusion in the Boutique Homes Collection is by invite only. Their carefully handpicked properties share the same appealing aesthetic of architecture, design, and style, and their team personally works together with the property owner to truly perfect the quality and presentation. Not only do they review each property, they select and edit a generous assortment of images—all compiled into an easy-to-read guide.

If you want to browse designers’ rental homes that have been tightly selected to match your undeniably trendy self, these architectural gems delectably infused with style in mind are the picks for you. No sketchy Craigslist properties here, we promise.