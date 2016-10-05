8 Boston Stores Where You Can Shop Like a Local

Boston may be known for its Revolutionary past, colonial architecture, and passion-inspiring sports franchises, but Beantown's retail scene is pretty wicked too. From world-class vintage shops and gift boutiques to locally made home goods and organic beauty products, there’s plenty worth perusing next time you’re visiting one of the country’s oldest cities. Scroll down to scope out 8 editor-approved spots.
FOR DESIGNER DUDS: SERENELLA
With brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Loewe, and Rosie Assoulin, Serenella has been one of Boston’s flagship boutiques since it opened in 1980. (It also has one of the city's most jaw-droppingly beautiful interiors.)
134 Newbury St.; 617-262-5568; serenella-boston.com
FOR INDIE JEWELRY: M. FLYNN
Treat yourself to something special from irreverent labels like Clare Vivier, Erickson Beamon, and Mociun, plus custom fine jewelry and engagement rings, all in a shabby-chic interior in the South End.
40 Waltham St.; 617-292-0079; mflynnjewelry.com
FOR GYPSET FANS: DECEMBER THIEVES
Owner Lana Barakat brings a distinctly international perspective to this Beacon Hill gift boutique. Everything from mixing bowls from France to leather accessories from Spain line the shelves. You'd be hard-pressed to leave without buying something for yourself—and everyone you know.
88 Charles St.; 617-982-6802; decemberthieves.com
FOR THAT PERFECT LITTLE SOMETHING: OLIVES AND GRACE
Peruse handmade ceramics, artisanal perfumes, small-batch food (like salted caramels, spicy honey, and green chili sriracha), jewelry, and home-décor items from budding artists at this perennial Best of Boston haven.
623 Tremont St.; 617-236-4536; olivesandgrace.com
FOR HIGH-QUALITY CONSIGNMENT: COVET VINTAGE
Balenciaga, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Prada are just a few of the labels you'll find at this well-edited consignment shop in South Boston. Covet is also cruelty-free: Owner Hanadi Hamzeh refuses to stock furs or exotic leather.
395 W. Broadway; 617-268-1100; covetboston.com
FOR STATEMENT-MAKING DÉCOR: HUDSON
An airy South End home store, Hudson is 1,500 square feet of California cool combined with New England craftsmanship. Owner Jill Goldberg is dedicated to championing local artisans and carries just the right selection of global finds, like handmade plates from Turkey and vintage wood furniture from Sweden.
12 Union Park St.; 617-292-0900; hudsonboston.com
FOR NATURAL MAKEUP: FOLLAIN
This green beauty emporium stocks a mix of cult favorites (Indie Lee, RMS Beauty, S.W. Basics), up-and-coming organic brands, and regionally sourced products. Plus, the minimalist-meets-farmhouse chic space will give you that final motivation to consider a bathroom renovation project.
Multiple locations; shopfollain.com, 844-365-5246; shopfollain.com
FOR ART AND STYLE: ALL TOO HUMAN
Situated near shopping mecca Newbury Street, this just-opened 2,500-square-foot concept store offers the best of the best (including some exclusive items) from emerging and standout designers like Delpozo, Dries Van Noten, and Jacquemus. Stop by for one of its upcoming art shows or fund-raisers—and make sure to check out the shop's gorgeous outdoor patio.
236 Clarendon St.; 857-350-3951; alltoohumanboston.com