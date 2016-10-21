11 Celebs Who Hail from Boston Share What They Love Most About Their Hometown

They call their city “the hub of the universe”—and mean it. They love their Dunkin’ and they hate the Yankees. Their accents are often imitated, but rarely mastered by outsiders. To be sure, Bostonians are a passionate bunch.
And from Ben Affleck to Ellen Pompeo, Mindy Kaling to Chris Evans, Beantown pride runs deep in Hollywood. Here, 11 Boston-proud celebrities on why their hometown is wicked awesome.
-
1. Ellen Pompeo
“You know, Boston people are full of sauce,” the Grey’s Anatomy leading lady told TV Guide in 2010.
-
2. Ben Affleck
“When I grew up, there really was the sense of ‘Why would you want to live anywhere else?’” the Gone Girl actor and Argo filmmaker recalled to azcentral.com in 2010. “There’s a proudly parochial aspect to Boston.”
-
3. Mark Wahlberg
“Growing up, I think I was arrested 20-odd times by the Boston police,” the Oscar-nominated actor and former rapper confessed to Redbook in 2012. “The good news is that I've been able to use those experiences in a lot of my roles, and that has been a blessing.”
-
4. James Spader
“I grew up a Red Sox fan,” the notoriously whimsical actor told The Boston Globe in 2005. “I grew up going to Fenway Park and the Museum of Fine Arts and the Science Museum and Symphony Hall and going to the Common, walking around. My whole family at different times lived and worked in Boston.”
-
5. Maria Menounos
“The best food, sports, and people in the world. Boston Strong,” the TV personality and journalist said in an interview about her family on the Joslin Diabetes Center website in 2015.
-
6. John Krasinski
“Boston is actually the capital of the world,” the Office co-star proclaimed to The Improper Bostonian in 2005. “You didn't know that? We breed smart-ass, quippy, funny people. Not that I'm one of them. I just sorta sneaked in under the radar.”
-
7. Mindy Kaling
“I never had (a Boston accent) growing up," the Mindy Project actress and creator explained on the Today show in 2013. “But I love it. I think it’s kind of sexy, actually….For a woman in her 30s, I say 'wicked' more than I probably should.”
-
8. Eli Roth
“You know, I'm from Boston, and in Boston, you are born with a baseball bat in your hand,” the dynamic horror film director explained to the AV Club in 2009.
-
9. Rachel Dratch
"Lexington was a very idyllic place to grow up, even though it wasn't until I left that I realized all the charms of Massachusetts," the SNL veteran comic admitted to The Boston Globe in 2013. "Like the fresh smell in the air. Now that I live in New York, I don’t have that."
-
10. Eliza Dushku
“The city of Boston is like a family member,” the Buffy bad-girl gushed to Us Weekly in 2011.
-
11. Chris Evans
“Boston will always be home,” the Captain America star told Short List in 2015. “I certainly hope so, anyway. I can’t really imagine wanting to live anywhere else right now.”