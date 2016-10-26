The 10 Best Brunches Boston Has to Offer

Don’t limit yourself to the Freedom Trail: Trendsetting stores, restaurants, and cultural spaces are blazing a new path through one of the country’s oldest cities. From serving modern, award-winning cocktails in a 17th-century mansion to coming up with innovative takes on a 4,000-year-old culinary tradition, Bostonians are now making a different kind of history. Get ready to shop world-class vintage at a mile-long market and indulge in the state's only five-star spa; then cap it off with a midnight party at the Museum of Fine Arts. Cheers!

Is there anything more delightful than brunch? Any meal that allows you to guzzle down a Bloody Mary (or two, or three) and stuff your face with pancakes is okay by us. If you’re a Boston native—or just passing through for the weekend—and consider your weekend empty without an epic food outing, we’re here to help you find the best (read: most delicious) spots. Keep scrolling for our favorites.