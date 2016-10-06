9 Spots Where You’ll Find All the Cool Kids in Boston

These local hot spots prove that the city's future is just as exciting as its past. From delicious New England fare to industrial cocktail bars and every spa and fitness club in between, scroll through this guide to see our top picks for your next trip to Boston.
-
NEPTUNE OYSTER
No trip to Boston is complete without taking in some classic New England fare, and this worth-the-wait destination in a cozy North End nook has it all: lobster rolls, chowder, and dozens of oyster varieties.
63 Salem St.; 617-742-3474; neptuneoyster.com
-
YVONNE'S
The menu at this three-room supper club is as over-the-top as the décor (think red Chesterfield sofas and an oil painting of Bill Murray), and it has good reviews to match. The speakeasy-style entrance makes a simple night out feel like an occasion.
2 Winter Pl.; 617-267-0047; yvonnesboston.com
-
HOJOKO
A walk-in-only, izakaya-style gastropub, Hojoko serves playfully delicious food (Funky Chicken Ramen is one option) and fun drinks (frozen miso cocktails, anyone?) in a boozy and bustling setting punctuated with pop-culture collectibles and tchotchkes.
The Verb Hotel, 1271 Boylston St.; 617-670-0507; hojokoboston.com
-
SICHUAN GARDEN II + THE BALDWIN BAR
Sip award-winning concoctions from an oversize copper flamingo between bites of spicy Szechuan cuisine at this mom-and-pop Chinese restaurant, bar, and shadowy cocktail lounge. Housed in a historic 350-year-old mansion, it's just a 20-minute car ride north of downtown Boston.
2 Alfred St., Woburn, Mass.; 781-935-8488; thebaldwinbar.com
-
SOWA MARKET
Give yourself a day to meander through this South End outdoor bazaar, which hosts dozens of local artisans, farm stands, and specialty vendors, in addition to an expansive vintage section and a veritable maze of food trucks.
460 Harrison Ave.; 857-362-7692. Open Sundays, May 1—Oct. 30; sowaboston.com
-
DRINK
Opened in a former wool warehouse in Boston’s industrial Fort Point neighborhood, Drink has everything you want in a cocktail bar: knowledgeable (but never snobbish) bartenders, elevated pub fare, and high customization.
348 Congress St.; 617-695-1806; ; drinkfortpoint.com
-
MANDARIN ORIENTAL SPA
Don't just get a mani-pedi—the Mandarin's massage is world-renowned. Make sure to give yourself ample time (the spa suggests arriving 45 minutes early) to explore the 16,000-square-foot space and take a dip in its relaxing thermal pools.
776 Boylston St.; 617-535-8820; mandarinoriental.com
-
SARRA
For the city's best brows, head to Lauren Genatossio's eyebrow and makeup bar, where experts will pluck (they never wax or thread) and shape yours with inspiring precision and give you a tutorial on between-session maintenance.
840 Summer St., No. 22; 617-269-8999; sarrastudios.com
-
TRILLFIT
Ready to dance? This full-body hip-hop cardio pop-up offers a live DJ spinning in the room while instructors take you through a sweat-inducing high-intensity interval training—style routine.
Locations vary; info@trill.fit; trill.fit.com