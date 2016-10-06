3 Restaurants in Boston for the Best Greek Food This Side of the Isles

Maybe it's Boston’s proximity to the water or the fact that Massachusetts has one of the largest Greek populations in the country, but a new wave of Hellenic restaurants is cresting. Scroll through to see our editors’ top spots for Grecian grub in Boston.
-
SALONIKI
Stop in to this fast-casual Fenway-side spot for your choice of a grain bowl, pita, or salad, with a glass of one of its wines on tap. Bonus: Get a food-plus-wine combo for less than $20. Opa!
4 Kilmarnock St.; 617-266-0001; salonikigreek.com
-
DORETTA TAVERNA
Sample local seafood, traditional Mediterranean spreads, and hearty entrées like 15-hour lamb shoulder and a heritage pork chop, at the spacious bar or one of the plentiful patio tables at this Back Bay newcomer.
79 Park Plaza; 617-422-0008; dorettaboston.com
-
COMMITTEE
Like the Seaport neighborhood surrounding it, Committee has a roomy, industrial vibe that works with its small-plates take on Greek classics. No ouzo here: The cocktail menu is full of tiki-centric drinks (and, yes, they come in pitchers).
50 Northern Ave.; 617-737-5051; committeeboston.com