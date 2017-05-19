Best Smart Suitcase: Raden A22 Carry

Remember when suitcases just held your stuff? That hasn’t been the case for a while. Ever-evolving smart luggage now displays flight alerts and traffic reports (think: Siri for the consummate traveler), charges your devices, and lets you know when it’s lost. While there are a growing number of competitors in this space, Raden is our pick for best smart suitcase, owing to its sleek appearance and technical capabilities.

BUY: Raden A22 Carry, $295; raden.com

For starters, each Raden carry-on links to an accompanying app that tracks and weighs your bag. Plus, unlike other brands, it looks extremely sharp, a credit to Raden founder Josh Udashkin, former head of global development for Aldo. Made of a strong polycarbonate shell, the suitcase comes in 10 colors, including baby blue and dusty pink, with either a gloss or matte finish. (Our favorite: classic black gloss.) At 8.4 pounds, it can also easily be lifted into an overhead bin. That is, unless you decide to check. But really, why would you?

Wins for: Appearance, functionality, and affordability

Noteworthy features:

Built-in Bluetooth technology

TSA-approved combination lock

Two external USB ports

Concealed charging pack for your phone, tablet, or laptop

