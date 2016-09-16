The Most Breathtaking Places to Experience Fall Foliage in the Northeast

Known for its classic views of rocky coastlines and mountain vistas, Acadia National Park is truly something to marvel, and unbeknownst to some, it is even more spectacular in the fall. As the cooler air settles in, many family vacationers return to their homes, and the park carries an entirely different feel. Enjoy some of the more popular attractions and observation points such as the Bass Harbor Lighthouse, Sand Beach, Thunder Hole, and Otter Cliffs sans the crowds. You will also appreciate the quiet on the 120 miles of hiking trails and the 55 miles of carriage roads found throughout the preserve. Despite the seeming solitude, however, you should plan to drive (or hike!) to the top of Cadillac Mountain well before dawn if you are hoping to have that mountain to yourself.