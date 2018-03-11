5 Wellness Vacations You Should Escape to ASAP

If you’re less of a luxury resort hunter and more of a homebody looking for some extra pampering, the Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles, N.Y. is your dream wellness retreat. The cozy 34-room estate offers year-round rejuvenation and a bit of romance, too. The award-winning Spa Mirbeau offers everything from wine salt scrubs and healing massages to traditional nail treatments like manicures and pedicures. A state of the art fitness center and a full schedule of exercise classes are available to all guests. Private rooms surround a stunningly peaceful pond and feature fireplaces and French soaking tubs to keep the relaxation going. Stop by for a day or make a weekend out of it at this small but luxurious home away from home.