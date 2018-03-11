5 Wellness Vacations You Should Escape to ASAP

With no sign of winter ending anytime soon, a rejuvenating getaway might be calling your name. We've rounded up some of the best escapes around the world that offer the finest in fitness, detoxes, and spa treatments to leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.
Read on for five of our favorite healthy escapes.
1. Post Ranch Inn
High atop the scenic cliffs of Big Sur, Calif. sits the Post Ranch Inn, a resort for the soul that's ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation. The sanctuary prides itself on maintaining environmental sustainability in every aspect of the property, and offers guests fitness ventures like morning yoga sessions, long nature walks, and hikes through the coastal forests. The award-winning spa’s menu is full of traditional therapeutic massages coupled with experiences like Shaman Sessions, which include a deep discussion with a shaman as well as cleansing of an individual’s energy to boost vitality and immunity.
2. The Art of Living Retreat Center
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, N.C., The Art of Living Retreat Center offers programs rooted in ancient Ayurvedic healing principles to take visitors deeper into the rich experience of life. The center offers an ever-changing schedule of retreat options, from traditional models like yoga and meditation to less common styles like silent retreats and a happiness program, to allow guests to select a getaway that's truly tailored to their wellness needs.
3. Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
The brand new Grand Hyatt at Baha Mar may not be touted as a wellness retreat specifically, but rejuvenating it is, indeed. A massive fitness center with every kind of workout equipment under the sun keeps those beach bodies in shape, while the adjacent sprawling spa is the ultimate place to unwind, connect, and completely pamper yourself. You won't leave this resort feeling anything less than a million bucks (and we can't even begin to discuss the beautiful pools lining the property).
4. Mirbeau Inn & Spa
If you’re less of a luxury resort hunter and more of a homebody looking for some extra pampering, the Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles, N.Y. is your dream wellness retreat. The cozy 34-room estate offers year-round rejuvenation and a bit of romance, too. The award-winning Spa Mirbeau offers everything from wine salt scrubs and healing massages to traditional nail treatments like manicures and pedicures. A state of the art fitness center and a full schedule of exercise classes are available to all guests. Private rooms surround a stunningly peaceful pond and feature fireplaces and French soaking tubs to keep the relaxation going. Stop by for a day or make a weekend out of it at this small but luxurious home away from home.
5. The Sanctuary at Two Rivers
There are few things more empowering than an enriching yoga retreat and that’s exactly what you’ll get at The Sanctuary at Two Rivers in Costa Rica. The lush property offers a luxurious stay and ample opportunities to practice yoga and meditation. You’ll enjoy vegetarian and vegan cuisine and a full service wellness spa offers healing services like cupping and even holistic nourishment consultations.