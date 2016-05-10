Take a Virtual Vacay with These 5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Mexican Villas

Dreaming of a getaway? For your vacay inspo, take a peek at these gorgeous colonial haciendas (or ranch villas), in Mérida, Mexico, a vibrant city tucked away on the Yucatán Peninsula. Thanks to a growing community of international tastemakers, many of the town's colorful façades and Baroque stone arches, highlighted in interior designer Annie Kelly's newly released photo book, Casa Mexico ($36; amazon.com), have been meticulously restored to radiate old world charm and artisanal Mayan craftsmanship. Below are five of our favorites.
1. Hacienda Petac
Now a luxury resort, this 17th-century colonial villa was built on the remains of an old Mayan site. The main dining room nods to the past with traditional rustic dining chairs, while the vibrant orange and blue walls give it a modern update—and offer a striking contrast to the bowl of freshly picked bougainvillea on the center of the table.
2. Casa Serrano Willson
Behind this 150-year-old residence, elegant French doors open out to an idyllic courtyard, bordered by a pool that stretches across the length of the property's back wall. The patio is adorned with local Mérida art, though most of the furnishings come from homeowners Robert Willson and David Serrano's L.A. furniture store Downtown.
3. Casa Reyes Larraín
Architects Josefina Larraín Lagos and Salvador Reyes Ríos discovered this hidden gem over 10 years ago while restoring large estates in Mérida. With its unique blue chimney and countertop decorated with traditional Talavera tiles from the neighboring colonial city Puebla, the kitchen successfully balances a bold color palette with a touch of Yucatán flair.
4. Casa Ramos Espinoza
This 18th-century abode, restored by Mexican-American designer and painter Josue Ramos Espinoza, offers sweeping views of a beautiful courtyard. In the open-arched loggia, a veranda-like roofed patio, the wall colors match the original Mérida tile floor. Ramos's collection of colorful mid-century plates hang on the far wall.
5. Casa Pardo
A modern staircase links this two-story house to the central courtyard, where full-time Mérida residents, artist Jorge Pardo and his wife Milena Muzquiz, love to entertain visiting chefs with lavish dinner parties.