Smart Luggage Brand Away Opens a Gorgeous Shop in Los Angeles 

Any travel enthusiast can attest to the fact that in a world where life can hardly run smoothly unless our devices are charged up and ready to go, practical tech features are not only desired, but totally necessary. Away is the direct-to-consumer luggage brand that's been bringing its A-game in the smart luggage space since 2016 by offering pieces equipped with two external USB ports to charge your gear, in addition to a sleek design and other features that help take the stress out of traveling. And now, you can interact with the luggage in person before you buy, because the brand has opened a store in Los Angeles.

The brand, co-founded by former Warby Parker execs Jen Rubio and Steph Korey, has one other storefront in SoHo, but this will be its first west coast outpost. "All of our store buildouts mix textures and materials in simple, sleek shapes, and we're careful to consider the location and what makes sense for the location we’re in," Rubio told InStyle. "For L.A., we kept the space’s original skylights and high-beamed ceilings and mixed warm wood, marble, and brass to give the space a very sunny, very L.A. vibe."

And if you are on the hunt for other travel goods in addition suitcases, this will be a one stop shop: Away's new shop will also carry a highly curated selection of goods you'll want to pack for yor next trip. "We’ve pulled together a selection of things that you’d find in a stylish traveler’s home or suitcase, whether it’s ultra-practical things like Baggu pouches and travel-sized toiletries from chic brands like Sachajuan", Rubio says. Plus, "things to remind you of travel when you’re home, like gorgeous books from Assouline or Kerzon candles inspired by Parisian landmarks, or even last minute but necessary packing staples like sleep masks and swimsuits from Sleepy Jones and Solid + Striped."

If you're not local to Los Angeles or New York and are bummed that you won't be able pop by to experience either of the brand's cool stores, Korey shared some news you'll be excited about. "We’ll be opening a few more stores in the coming months, and are looking forward to getting to know new cities, both domestically and internationally, through retail concepts there." So, there you have it! Keep your eyes peeled for an Away store in a city near you.

The store is located at 8400 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, California.