6 Amazingly Luxurious Airbnb Pools You'll Want to Dive Into, Stat

If you're anxiously awaiting your next vacation, we have just the trick to get your mind respite-ready. Airbnb, the vacation rental and travel site, has come out with some pretty crazy new stay options in the last few months, including a night in a shark aquarium in France and a gas station in Salinas, Calif. But we've found some poolside properties that are much more our speed. From breathtaking panoramic views of Costa Rica to waterfall-filled lagoons in Hawaii, we've rounded up some of the most amazing pools that you'll be dying to dive into. Get ready to have some major wanderlust.
1. Domus Civita
Civita, Italy
This home is a completely restored 14th-century palazzo, and has underground Etruscan tombs and caves, the latter of which you can actually swim in. One of them has a pool and Jacuzzi surrounded by rock walls for complete privacy. It's like stepping (or swimming) back in time.
Domus Civita, $420 per night.
2. Buddha's Hawaiian Retreat
Keaau, Hawaii
When escaping to Hawaii, there's no doubt your vacation will be filled with gorgeous views, but this home on Big Island may take the cake. When you're done de-stressing in the Japanese-style soaking tub, you can check out the 42'-long saltwater infinity pool overlooking the ocean, Zen garden, and a nearby (dormant) volcano.
Buddha's Hawaiian Retreat, $240 per night.
3. Private Hilltop
Malpais, Costa Rica
This house provides tons of exclusivity (a hilltop without a house in sight) plus lush land and an infinity pool and beach entry. The pool overlooks Malpais, the fishing town turned surf hotspot, making it the best place to catch a beautiful sunset while enjoying a cocktail in the neighboring outdoor kitchen and lounge.
Private Hilltop, $309 per night.
4. Pentagon Villa
Cape Town, South Africa
Take in the South Atlantic Ocean at this two-level villa that comes with a modern stone pool and complete staff, so you'll never have to fetch your own towel. Another plus? If you get a little too much sun, you can relax in the cinema room, gym, or any of the five en-suite bedrooms.
Pentagon Villa, $4,905 per night.
5. Rocky Retreat
Mykonos, Greece
Nestled into Agrari Beach (one of the most coveted beaches in Mykonos) this villa has a private swimming pool overlooking the Aegean Sea that seems to burst out of the sand. And if all that poolside lounging makes you hungry, there's also a dining area and wood-fire barbecue just a few feet away.
Rocky Retreat, $1,162 per night.
6. Ocean Front Villa
Phuket, Thailand
The only thing more luxurious than an oceanfront pool with scenic views of the turquoise Andaman Sea is one that's made of veined white marble. Not a pool person? The home also comes with an outdoor jacuzzi and small private beach.
Ocean Front Villa, $2,060 per night.