3 Reasons Why It's Easier than Ever to Travel Like a Local

Feeling like an out-of-place tourist may soon be a thing of the past—at least if Airbnb has anything to do with it.

The home sharing site, which launched in 2008 and has now hosted 80 million travelers, just launched its updated app and the new options are sure to make visitors feel like locals. Now instead of just providing a crash pad, the app gives you tons of tips on how to make your vacation authentically epic. Some of our favorite new additions are below.

1. Insider Tips

The app's new "Guidebooks" section is definitely cooler than the average travel book. Available in cities from Nashville to Cape Town, Airbnb hosts share their prime picks for restaurants, bars and activities that are all local favorites (read: not tourist traps).

2. Find Your 'Hood

The "Get to Know Neighborhoods" section features area insight for 23 cities, and helps match jetsetters to a part of the city that fits them best. For example: families looking for a quiet stay in London would be paired with residential sections like Kensington, whereas adventurers who want a more vibrant nightlife would get more results in an neighborhood like Camden.

3. Bespoke Booking

By asking more preliminary questions, (what kind of dwelling do you want? is a treehouse an option? are pets allowed?) the app can recommend different properties and amenities based on your interests, and better yet, it learns your preferences to give you more personalized results each time you book. So whether you prefer a yurt or a castle, you can find your perfect get-away faster and easier than ever. Safe travels!