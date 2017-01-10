You Can Now Fly Like a Celebrity with This Plane Charter Service

As much as we'd like to think that celebrities are just like us, sadly, when it comes to travel, we all know that's not true. And don't get us wrong, we're not against their jet-set lifestyle—on the contrary, they've worked hard to deserve it—it's more that we hate having to beg the airline rep at the check-in desk not to give us the middle seat. Basically, flying is the one thing where celebs and us, ordinary folk, are worlds apart.

Or at least used to be.

Enter FlyOtto, the untapped and affordable private plane rental service that lets you book flights online. Yes, we know that having affordable and private plane in the same sentence might sound bizarre but you'll think otherwise when you see the numbers. At flyotto.com, you can book a plane for as low as $1,200 one-way. So if you have three passengers, for example, the travel cost can be more economical than flying commercial and you'd spend less time stuck in traffic than if you drove to your destination.

RELATED: This Boat Rental Website Will Basically Turn You into J.Lo for a Day

Nice jet? Nope, that's a turboprop Pilatus PC-12. Way better than driving. A photo posted by FlyOtto (@flyotto) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:26am PST

Another bonus: While commercial jets have access to about 300 airports in the country, FlyOtto uses 5,000 public-use airports, which means they can fly you to a lot more destinations on a short notice. All their aircraft, which includes planes, seaplanes, and helicopters, are FAA-certified and the same applies for their pilots.

#pc12's are sexy... #whyflyotto #pilatus #pilatuspc12 A photo posted by FlyOtto (@flyotto) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

Here's how it works: Since FlyOtto gives you instant quotes on your trips, you can easily book a flight online. You can also choose from a wide selection of aircraft, accommodating between three and nine passengers. The number of passenger seats available on each aircraft is displayed in the search results and the displayed prices are for booking the whole aircraft, not just per seat.

RELATED: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane

All you have to do is show up in the lobby of the private terminal at the airport and your pilot will be waiting for you to escort you to the aircraft. Then just sit back and enjoy the flight (and the view).

Remember what we said about celebs at the beginning? We take that back—celebs are just like us.