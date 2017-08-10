7 Charming Spots to Shop and Eat In Baltimore 

If you're not completely wanderlust-ing over Baltimore just yet, what are you waiting for? This under-the-radar East Coast city is on the up-and-up thanks to a bustling art scene, must-try local eats (hello, blue crabs!), and insta-worthy waterfront views along the Chesapeake Bay. We asked local interior designer Patrick Sutton (a trained architect who has designed some of the city's coolest restaurants, distilleries, hotels, and luxury residences) for a few of his favorite hidden gems in Charm City. And as someone who has lived there for over 3 decades, he's watched the city go through quite the transformation. “When I first moved here, Baltimore had a bit of self-esteem problem. No one really invested in design, especially in the downtown restaurant and nightlife scene. Now it's thriving with one new hotspot opening after the next including a Four Seasons Hotel and our new Sagamore Pendry. It is truly in the midst of an exciting renaissance.”

VIDEO: 5 Travel Hacks That Save You Time And Money

Here are some of Sutton’s picks for the best boutiques and restaurants to stumble upon—you'll want to visit ASAP.

Where To Shop

SoBotanical

“SoBotanical is an apothecary and aromatherapy shop in Historic Federal Hill. I use their soaps which, along with everything else they sell, are homemade.”

48 E. Cross St.; 410-234-0333; sobotanical.com

In Watermelon Sugar

Can't believe it's already August, but that means it time to celebrate First Friday!!! 15% of storewide on top of all those items already on sale!! Swing by for lots of end of summer deals. #firstfridayhampden #hampden #inwatermelonsugar #shoplocalbaltimore A post shared by In Watermelon Sugar (@in_watermelon_sugar) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

“In Watermelon Sugar is a cute little furnishings and accessory shop in Hampden: the hipster haven of Baltimore.”

3555 Chestnut Ave.; 410-662-9090; inwatermelonsugarshop.com

Treason Toting Company

When the whole block doesn't have power so you gotta take it to the streets 💪🏽🏙🔑#exploremore #baltimoremade #majorkey #carryyourstories #fellspoint A post shared by Treason Toting Co (@treasontotingco) on Sep 11, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

“Treason Toting Company is a local, bespoke bag company located directly across the street from the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, and is owned by two guys from Baltimore.”

1714 Thames St.; Treasontoting.com

RELATED: Top Honeymoon Destinations of 2017 & Gifts To Make Your Trip Last Forever

Where To Eat

Loch Bar

Joe Sweeney

“Loch Bar is a classic oyster bar overlooking the water at the base of the Four Seasons hotel in Harbor East. My wife Tracy and I love sitting outside with a lobster roll and a glass of rosé in the summer, or exploring their massive whiskey list during the winter.”

240 International Dr.; 443-961-8949; lochbarbaltimore.com

The Prime Rib

Courtesy The Prime Rib

“The Prime Rib is our place for steaks. It’s a classic throwback to a bygone era where men wear jackets and ladies wear dresses. This windowless jewel in an offbeat location has consistently delivered quality food for decades. Their head bartender, John, is so good—by the time I walk from the front door to the bar, he already has my drink waiting for me.”

1101 N Calvert St.; 410-539-1804; theprimerib.com

The Cannon Room at the Pendry

Courtesy The Cannon Room

“The Canon Room at the Pendry is the sexiest cocktail bar in the city. I may have designed it—but I do love sipping drinks in the warm glow of amber light.”

1715 Thames St.; 443-552-1300; pendryhotels.com

Tagliata

Courtesy of Tagliata

“Tagliata, opening very soon, is a restaurant we designed that is sure to be one of our favorites. This Italian restaurant has a star chef in Julian Marucci and an ambience of chic, rustic elegance. Think Tuscan farmhouse, reinvented in soft oatmeal and blush hues, with gauzy drapes and soft seating in the piano lounge. You will think you are on vacation.”

1012 Fleet St.; 410-244-5830; tagliatarestaurant.com