6 Trips to Take Before You Get Married

The world is filled with incredible honeymoon destinations and spots for a romantic getaway, but there are also plenty of places best explored solo. The joys of traveling alone are well documented—there are no compromises, so you can wake up when you want, enjoy your day how you want, and spend as much as you want.

If you’re ready to jump into solo travel and are in search of an itinerary, here are six destinations worth exploring on your own.

RELATED: This Season's Hottest Beauty Trend is Really Great for Travelers