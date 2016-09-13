6 Spooky Stranger Things Locations You Can Visit IRL—Just in Time for Halloween

If you haven't yet watched everyone's new Netflix obsession Stranger Things, you should update your queues, stat. If the prospect of Winona Ryder doesn't get you fired up, the intriguing mythology and '80s soundtrack will. An unapologetic nod to Stephen Spielberg, Stephen King, John Carpenter, and all the other horror tropes of the early '80s we know and love, it's an addictive and electrifying eight-episode ride (with nine new episodes coming in 2017!) that will satiate your weekly binge craves.

RELATED: 15 Harry Potter Destinations You Can Visit in Real Life

While Stranger Things was originally set to shoot in Montauk, Atlanta proved to be a more practical setting for winter shooting, where they were then tasked with turning modern-day Georgia into 1983 Hawkins, Indiana. The team scoured the area for locations and to perfect and capture the rustic small-town feel the show portrayed so well. Even better, you can soak in the spooky vibe of these places in real life just in time for Halloween; the majority of these filming locations are open to the public. And while none of us wish to get sucked into the Upside-Down with the Demogorgon, these mystical sites are giving us serious wanderlust. Check out our favorites below.