While we’re all about spending the cold winter months lying on a beach sipping Mai Tais, there’s something to be said about a mountainside retreat in Aspen in the spring instead. It’s downright magical any time of year (cue Christmas-time with its abundance of lights, festive tree lightings, and even annual snow polo event--all worth a December visit), but its equally as dreamy come February and March, when daily snowstorms are the norm, fresh powder abounds, and the adorable town itself is—well—just as adorable as always. Below, my top 6 reasons to visit Aspen this spring.

The Skiing (obvi)

There’s something unique about skiing in Aspen that makes it unlike anywhere else. Is it the people? Is it the terrain? Is it the acclaimed mountaintop dining options? Is it really just the après ski scene? I don’t have the answer, but signs point to all of the above.

Aspen Skiing Company

The Hotels

On a scale of 1 to charming, the St. Regis is infinity and beyond. In the scope of classic mountain chic hotel, it’s got all your bases covered, from a cozy lobby bar perfect for après ski, to luxurious rooms overlooking the mountainside.

Aspen Skiing Company

The Restaurants

After a day on the slopes, nothing is more deserving than a comforting meal at one of the city’s many, many outstanding restaurants. Aspen Kitchen is a must-try, Jimmy’s is classic Aspen, and the recently opened Velvet Buck is worth a stop if elegant rustic is your jam.

The Experience Unlike Any Other

It’s so much more than a mountaintop restaurant. Inside Cloud Nine on Aspen Snowmass, seated lunches start off rather tame with fondue and hot toddies, but things kick up a notch (well, more like 20 notches) as a live DJ takes the place from a quiet respite to a full-on dance party. Let’s just say there’s champagne sabering galore and if you leave Cloud Nine not completely soaked with champagne, you’ve done it wrong. Trust.

The Shopping

Grab a latte and peruse the town, there are boutiques at every corner. The Little Bird consignment shop is a hidden gem for designer treasures, but you’ll also find staples like Intermix and Rag & Bone if you’re in need of a last-minute ski chic ensemble.

The Spas

De-kink from all that ski bunny-ing at the St. Regis Spa, complete with an oxygen lounge, steam caves, cold plunges, hot tubs and Confluence waterfall (not to mention the treatments, which speak for themselves).